This Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Has Caves To Explore & You Should Bring Your Swim Suit
A headlamp and sturdy shoes are a good idea.
Adventure awaits. The Ottawa region is one full of green space and a variety of hikes, but did you know that you can also go cave spelunking?
Lusk Cave hike is in Gatineau Park, about 45 minutes from the city of Ottawa. This ten-kilometre trail loop leads directly to picturesque marble caves that you can wander through and heads up, you'll probably get wet.
If you've always wanted to explore historic caves you should add this hike to your summer bucket list. You don't need any experience.
The water level of the creek that runs through the cave changes throughout the year. In the summer (the most ideal time to go) you can bet you'll be hiking through some water, whether it's ankle high or past your waist. This is a hike that you'll want to be prepared for and your packing list should include sturdy shoes, a headlamp and a change of clothes.
The full loop takes about four hours to complete, depending on your speed. The wilderness exploring begins at Parent Beach where you can enjoy a view of the lake as you hit the forested path and rocky terrain. You'll also find washrooms at the beach.
Once you park at Parent Beach you'll spot signs for Lusk Cave Trail and then follow trail 54. If you want a shorter hike back to the starting point you can take trail 50 instead, which follows along the shore of the lake.
The caves were formed after the melting of the ice age over 12,000 years ago. Trapped water created cracks in the rocks and the marble within the cave eroded quicker than the rocks surrounding it. Lusk Creek still flows through the cave tunnels and continues to shape the cave today.
If the Philippe Lane Parkway is closed to traffic you can take an alternative trail that begins from parking lot P19. You can follow trail 50 to the beginning of the main trail. This route adds about five kilometres to the full trip (meaning a total hiking distance of 15 kilometres).
The trail is considered an easy one, you'll just have to be extra careful as you navigate the slippery rocks of the cave. "Sandals and rubber boots are not recommended footwear," advises the National Capital Commission.
Lusk Cave
Price: $13 per vehicle
When: Best from April to October
Address: Parent Beach, 300 Chem. du Lac-Philippe, Sainte-Cécile-de-Masham, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can take your adventure to new levels by spelunking through a cave that is over a thousand years old.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.