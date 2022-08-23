NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Takes You To Hidden Ruins By A Cascading Waterfall

It's a Gatineau Park gem.🍂

Ottawa Staff Writer
Building ruins in Gatineau Park next to a waterfall surrounded by autumn leaves.

Building ruins in Gatineau Park next to a waterfall surrounded by autumn leaves.

@alvesbrendamua | Instagram, @its_jhojho | Instagram

Gatineau Park near Ottawa is a great spot to explore a variety of trails that come alive with colour in the fall.

Trail 36 to Carbide Wilson Ruins is an easy hike where you can admire a calm lake, historic ruins and a cascading waterfall. There is so much beauty to explore on this short hike less than 30 minutes from Ottawa.

The In and Out trail leads you into a forest past Meech Lake and you’ll be surrounded by vibrant colours during the fall months. The building ruins are the remains of a fertilizer plant complex constructed in the early 1900s by an inventor.

The waterfall is beside the ruins and flows behind the building into a river stream. There are flat rocks you can sit on to enjoy the water views against a backdrop of ruins and trees.

The 3.25-kilometre round trip trail begins at parking lot P11 on Chemin du Lac-Meech. The National Capital Commission wants to preserve the landscape and reminds visitors to leave no trace and not to climb on the ruins.

Carbide Wilson Ruins

Price: Free

When: Closed in winter

Address: P11 O'Brien, Carbide Wilson, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: It is a short hike through a forest with breathtaking views along the way including ruins and a waterfall.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

