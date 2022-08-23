This Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Takes You To Hidden Ruins By A Cascading Waterfall
It's a Gatineau Park gem.🍂
Gatineau Park near Ottawa is a great spot to explore a variety of trails that come alive with colour in the fall.
Trail 36 to Carbide Wilson Ruins is an easy hike where you can admire a calm lake, historic ruins and a cascading waterfall. There is so much beauty to explore on this short hike less than 30 minutes from Ottawa.
The In and Out trail leads you into a forest past Meech Lake and you’ll be surrounded by vibrant colours during the fall months. The building ruins are the remains of a fertilizer plant complex constructed in the early 1900s by an inventor.
The waterfall is beside the ruins and flows behind the building into a river stream. There are flat rocks you can sit on to enjoy the water views against a backdrop of ruins and trees.
The 3.25-kilometre round trip trail begins at parking lot P11 on Chemin du Lac-Meech. The National Capital Commission wants to preserve the landscape and reminds visitors to leave no trace and not to climb on the ruins.
Carbide Wilson Ruins
Price: Free
When: Closed in winter
Address: P11 O'Brien, Carbide Wilson, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: It is a short hike through a forest with breathtaking views along the way including ruins and a waterfall.
