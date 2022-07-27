NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This New Floating Boardwalk Near Ottawa Takes You Over The Water & To A Giant Lookout Tower

It's near a sandy beach with a waterpark.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Footbridge leading to a lookout tower. Right: New marsh boardwalk at Oka National Park.

If you love days immersed in nature but aren't looking for an intense hike an easy boardwalk trail may be just up your alley. The Oka National Park is full of nature hiking trails, campsites and a sandy beach with an inflatable waterpark and it's only two hours from Ottawa.

A brand new floating boardwalk path opened on July 23 and it winds through forests and marshy waters. A catwalk just off of the trail leads to a lookout tower where you can enjoy the view.

This new wooden boardwalk is part of The Great Bay walking trail, a four-kilometre path that is accessible for visitors with reduced mobility. It just reopened with the opening of the new footbridge.

The trail loop takes about an hour to complete starting from the park's reception centre. The hike goes through a wetland area where the marshy waters meet a forest. You may also spot migratory birds.

The entrance fee into the national park is $9.25 per adult and allows access to a number of other hiking trails ranging from easy loops to 11.8-kilometre workouts.

There is also a sandy beach within the park that is home to a giant inflatable waterpark where you can spend the afternoon racing your friends and splashing in the water. There is an additional fee to enjoy the beach and waterpark which is open until September 5.

The Great Bay Trail, Oka National Park

New floating boardwalk trail over a marsh wetland in Quebec.

Price: $9.25 for day access

Address: 2020 Ch. d'Oka, Oka, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can discover a new adventure in a Quebec park and walk over a brand new floating boardwalk trail.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

