This Beach Club Is Located On An Island In Canada & It Feels Like You're Partying In Paradise
Music, sun, sand and more!
If you love a beach party, you can feel like you're living it up in paradise at this beach club in Canada that's located on an island.
Montreal's Beachclub is an open-air club with a swimming pool that's said to be the largest event complex of its kind in North America.
Located on a small island, the club regularly hosts pool parties and concerts by big names like Tiesto, The Chainsmokers and Martin Garrix.
The island is designed with "tropical notes," and features a huge open-air dance floor surrounded by sandy beaches.
There's also a luxurious "Y'" swimming pool where you can take a dip, and cabanas available to rent, giving the venue a resort oasis vibe.
The club also has unique amenities like a shisha counter in addition to more typical offerings like an ice counter, where you can get frozen drinks and ice cream.
You must be at least 18 years old to attend events at the club, which requires two forms of ID from guests. The beach club has everything you need, including lockers and food trucks available on site.
Upcoming events as Beachclub include the Klassik Pool Party on August 20, DJ Snake on September 4, and Martin Garrix on September 5.
If you're looking to hit up more beaches near Montreal, just an hour away is Oka National Park. Here, you'll find the sandy Oka Beach, where you can swim, hike and kayak, or bounce on a huge inflatable water park.
Beachclub
Price: Varies by event
Address: 701 38th St., Pointe-Calumet, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can bask in the sun while lounging on the beach or taking a dip in the pool while listening to the music of your favourite artist and feel like you're in a tropical oasis.