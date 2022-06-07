Ottawa's New Rooftop Bar Is A Summer Party & You Can Get Bottle Service In Beach Buckets
A DJ is always spinning.🏖🍹
If you're looking for a summer patio in Ottawa with the ultimate beach party vibes, a new rooftop patio just opened in Little Italy.
Baba Bar will surround you with tropical vibes and music as you sip fruity cocktails and enjoy the view. You might just forget that you're in Ottawa as the party won't stop with a live DJ every night, themed parties and beach bucket bottle service.
You can really feel like you're hanging out at the beach with their mini bottle service. You and a friend can split a cocktail of your choice from vodka, gin, rum or tequila with some mix, which is served up in a brightly coloured beach bucket. They even give you a sand shovel to scoop your ice.
They have other cocktails on the menu too like Sex On The Patio and Pink Skies, as well as Redbull cocktails, beer and cider. If you're feeling snacky you can order Chips With Tha Dip, which is a platter of three types of chips and five house-made dips.
It's free to drop by for a visit whenever Baba Bar's in-house DJ scratches their parties, but there will be a cover charge whenever there's a guest DJ for a hosted party (and the price will differ depending on the event).
The outdoor bar has patio table seating and is first come first served, so you might want to get there early to not miss the party.
They are open every Thursday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and every other Sunday for a brunch party where they will have a special menu to order off of (with the first one set to happen on June 19).
Baba Bar
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Drinks & occasional brunch
Address: 523 St. Anthony St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Party like you're in the tropics, on Ottawa's newest rooftop patio. You can dance the evening away to the DJ tunes as you sip cocktails served from a beach bucket.