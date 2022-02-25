The 12 Best Restaurants In Ottawa For A Hangover Brunch, According To Local Foodies
The real question is, caesar or mimosa?🥂🥞
As we're slowly but surely able to dine out again and enjoy a night of drinks, we cannot forget about the necessary morning after brunch. If you're someone who needs a large plate of bacon and eggs or a breakfast poutine after a night out, these Ottawa restaurants are here to serve. You'll also find lighter plates, fruit cups and french toast.
We asked Narcity readers via Instagram where their favourite spot for an Ottawa hangover brunch is, and these are the top 12 restaurant replies we received. Make your brunch dreams come true and check out these epic restaurants in Ottawa for brunch.
Gezellig
Price: 💸💸
Address: 337 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The name of the restaurant means togetherness and a cozy atmosphere, which is what they've created in a renovated 1950s bank building. Enjoy eggs benedict, huevos or banana bread french toast for brunch. You can get any two plates for $28 per person.
Atomic Rooster
Price: 💸
Address: 303 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This casual bar is open until 2am during the week, offering daily specials and events like karaoke. They offer up a weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a detailed menu including options like a classic breakfast with eggs and toast, pancakes and french toast to omelettes and bagel sandwiches.
The Third
Price: 💸
Address: 1017 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This inviting neighbourhood gathering spot is known for its classically good and simple food, and great prices, which also applies to brunch. A breakfast sandwich is only $7, french toast is $8 and they have some more unique dishes like breakfast nachos for $8 also.
Prohibition Public House
Price: 💸💸
Address: 337 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: A classy gastropub nestled in a brick house with a spacious porch patio and wooden accents, serves up Canadian fare. You won't find their brunch options at many other restaurants. Discover unique dishes including brunch tacos, scotch egg, Croque Madame and brunch-cuterie. Add a cocktail for some extra fun.
Mazarine
Price: 💸
Address: 282 Kent St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you like Meditteranean cuisine, try this brunch made with Canadian ingredients. Menu items include avo toast, Labneh with pita, tomato and feta omelette, classic breakfast and Shakshuka. Treat yourself with Ashta pancakes for dessert. The bright coastal atmosphere will transport you to the seaside.
Jonny Canuck's Bar & Grill
Price: 💸
Address: 900 Watters Rd., Orléans, ON & 4768 Bank St., Gloucester, ON
Why You Need To Go: This community bar and grill is open early until late, serving breakfast daily. You'll find a variety of omelette options on their menu, along with their classics like steak and eggs and multiple types of eggs benedict, breakfast sandwiches and pancakes. Some meal names are hilariously Canadian such as the Bob and Doug or the Degrassi.
The Wellington Diner
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1385 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This traditional style diner uses fresh, local ingredients to create innovative menu options based on classics. They offer multiple eggs benedict options including the smoked meat benny and the Italian job, an 'eggs and things' section that comes with home fries and toast, a number of omelettes, hashes, lighter fare, breakfast wraps and sweet options including chocolate chip pancakes.
Allô Mon Coco
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1377 Woodroffe Ave. Unit A & 2277 Riverside Dr., Ottawa, ON & 1100 Bd. Maloney O, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Founded in Quebec, this local restaurant chain has a modern atmosphere while still focusing on the family aspect of brunch. Signature breakfasts include plate options with eggs, choice of meat, potatoes and sides of crepes or pancakes. There are multiple omelette, waffles and eggs benedict options along with breakfast casseroles.
Hometown Sports Grill
Price: 💸
Address: 1525 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's largest sports bar will serve you morning to night, with every breakfast meal served with seasonal fruit, coffee and a mini muffin. From their classic hometown breakfast and breakfast poutine to omelettes and french toast, you're sure to find something to curb that craving. They also offer a full section of vegan dishes.
Father and Sons
Price: 💸
Address: 112 Osgoode St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They've been part of the Ottawa community since 1967 offering up daily meal specials including a $7.35 breakfast option. You'll find classic egg plates, omelettes, waffles and pancakes as well as breakfast poutine, Monte Cristo and a breakfast burger.
Elgin Street Diner
Price: 💸
Address: 374 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This classic 24/7 diner is an Ottawa staple and must-visit in the city for brunch or post-drinks on Elgin Street. They have all the classics you'd hope for; pancakes, omelettes, bagels and egg benedict. They have dishes called the Big Breakfast and the Hangover Breakfast, so if you drank too much the night before, rest assured they got you.
Zak's Diner
Price: 💸💸
Address: 14 Byward Market Square & 220 Elgin St. & 499 Terry Fox Dr., Ottawa, ON & 515 McNeeley Ave., Carleton Place, ON
Why You Need To Go: They are locally world-famous in Ottawa, and with multiple locations across the city are able to serve you without too much of a drive. It has an old-school diner feel serving breakfast all day. From Meat Lover's to the Egg White Platter they also have favourites including french toast, a breakfast burrito, and omelettes.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.