You Can Enjoy A Boozy Brunch In Ottawa With Panoramic Views Of The City & A Taco Bar

While a DJ keeps the music going! 🥂

Ottawa Staff Writer
@yumyumyow | Instagram, @yumyumyow | Instagram

The next time you and your friends are planning a weekend brunch in Ottawa, you should book a reservation for this rooftop lounge experience.

The Bubbles, Beats and Brunch event is back at Copper Spirits and Sights. On the 16th floor of the Andaz Hotel, you can enjoy the view of downtown Ottawa as you dine like the queen you are, sipping on mimosas as the DJ plays in the background.

You can live those big city moments in Ottawa with a fabulous meal in the city's tallest rooftop lounge that overlooks the Byward Market and Parliament Hill. The brunch event is happening every Sunday, with two seating times; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The menu changes weekly, but a charcuterie buffet, fresh fruit platter, danishes and pastries, and DIY Caesar bar are always available. The first weekend back had avocado toast, chicken and waffles and smoked salmon lox canapés. While the flavour options rotate, there will be multiple choices each Sunday for you to fill your tummy full of luxurious bites.

Make sure you show up hungry, there's also a dessert and taco bar. The cost for the brunch experience is $55 plus tax, per person and it includes coffee, tea and a mimosa. Don't you fret, you can always order more bubbles. There is a fully operating bar where you can order a variety of other cocktails. Prepare for the weekend and make your reservation online today.

Copper Spirits and Sights, Andaz Hotel

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch

Address: 325 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can go live that life of luxury even if it's only two hours. This brunch feast has everything from a Caesar bar and mimosas to desserts, pastries and a rotating selection of canapés. A DJ plays live beats as you enjoy the rooftop view over downtown Ottawa.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

