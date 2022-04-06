Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa patios

Patios In Ottawa Are Being Extended Again & There Will Be Endless Space To Dine Outdoors

The Byward Market will be full of patio dining.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Burger on King Eddy's patio. Right: Meal on Headquarters patio in the Byward Market.

Burger on King Eddy's patio. Right: Meal on Headquarters patio in the Byward Market.

@taschiee | Instagram, @yvsmxine | Instagram

Patio dining spaces will be extended this year, and Ottawa restaurants downtown will be able to spread out seating for more of us to enjoy outdoor dining.

The city of Ottawa is allowing restaurants with permits to again open their outdoor patios over sidewalks and parking spaces. The only difference from last summer is now there are no capacity limits outside and the restaurants can stay open until 2 a.m.

A few streets in the Byward Market will be temporarily closed to traffic again, giving the restaurants more patio space. They plan to include Clarence Street, York Street and Byward Market Square in the road closures.

The city plans to close off these downtown streets in May, though exact dates have yet to be announced. They hope to continue to support restaurants and small businesses as they recover from pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.

The Heart and Crown location in the market has already opened its patio with the recent sunshine. Some other Byward Market restaurants plan to open outdoor patios by the end of April if not May, expanding out into the street like last summer. There will be lots of space for dining in the sun this year.

Extended Patio Program

When: May (Exact date TBA)

Address: Byward Market, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Byward Market will have spacious outdoor patios again so we can soak up the sun with a drink in hand. It's a great excuse to go support local spots.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...