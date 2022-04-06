Patios In Ottawa Are Being Extended Again & There Will Be Endless Space To Dine Outdoors
The Byward Market will be full of patio dining.
Patio dining spaces will be extended this year, and Ottawa restaurants downtown will be able to spread out seating for more of us to enjoy outdoor dining.
The city of Ottawa is allowing restaurants with permits to again open their outdoor patios over sidewalks and parking spaces. The only difference from last summer is now there are no capacity limits outside and the restaurants can stay open until 2 a.m.
A few streets in the Byward Market will be temporarily closed to traffic again, giving the restaurants more patio space. They plan to include Clarence Street, York Street and Byward Market Square in the road closures.
The city plans to close off these downtown streets in May, though exact dates have yet to be announced. They hope to continue to support restaurants and small businesses as they recover from pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.
The Heart and Crown location in the market has already opened its patio with the recent sunshine. Some other Byward Market restaurants plan to open outdoor patios by the end of April if not May, expanding out into the street like last summer. There will be lots of space for dining in the sun this year.
Extended Patio Program
When: May (Exact date TBA)
Address: Byward Market, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Byward Market will have spacious outdoor patios again so we can soak up the sun with a drink in hand. It's a great excuse to go support local spots.