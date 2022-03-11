8 Iconically Ottawa Things You Need To Experience At Least Once
Plan the perfect staycation.
With the promise of warmer weather and in-person events just around the corner, now's your chance to book a staycation in the nation’s capital and spend some time exploring Ottawa.
Canadians' desire for connection and some semblance of normalcy is at an all-time high, and if you want to cultivate that sense of community and pride, nothing compares to watching a live Ottawa Senators home game.
The exciting atmosphere of cheering on the Senators is something everyone should experience at least once — whether you're a hockey fan or not. Lucky for you, there are plenty of evening and weekend games from February through April to choose from.
If you're looking for an escape for your kids after months of virtual learning or trying to plan an ideal date night for your S/O, here are some of the best things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Cheer On The Ottawa Senators At A Home Game
Price: Tickets from $30
When: From February 26 to April 28, 2022
Address: Canadian Tire Centre, 1000 Palladium Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: After two years of working from home and virtual classrooms, there's no better way to reignite that sense of community and pride than cheering on your team with your fellow fans.
A live Senators game is an experience like no other — from all the action on the ice to the bars, restaurants and kid-friendly theme nights (like Star Wars Night on March 12 and Sparty’s Birthday Party).
If your fam is suffering from screen fatigue, take a break and head to a weekend game (the little ones might even get to meet the Senators' mascot Sparty). Or, grab your buds and tickets for an evening game. Not only will you catch some top-tier hockey, but you could see music and performers, like at Country Night on March 26.
There are tons of ticketing options to suit whatever you're up for, including group and student rates and Coca-Cola Zone tickets.
Browse ByWard Market
Price: Free
When: Open seven days a week (closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day)
Address: 55 ByWard Market Square, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: ByWard Market is one of Canada's oldest and largest markets, established over 200 years ago by the same guy who built the Rideau Canal.
Today, it’s an iconic Ottawa destination where you can find fresh produce, specialty food shops, cafés, fashion and inspiring arts and crafts.
You can check out ByWard Market's vendors and artisans 363 days a year. The market only closes for Christmas and New Year's Day.
Grab A Drink At Tavern On The Hill
Price: $
When: Open seasonally, 11 a.m. to late
Address: 1223 Alexandra Bridge, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in downtown Ottawa, Tavern On The Hill is known for having one of the best views of the city. From its seasonal patio, you can see many of Ottawa's famous landmarks like Parliament Hill, Fairmont Château Laurier and the Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica.
Tavern On The Hill offers a variety of dishes, including gourmet hot dogs, tacos and sandwiches, that can be enjoyed either on the go or while basking in the amazing view. If you like a cocktail, be sure to peruse their menu of signature beverages.
Head here before one of the Ottawa Senators' home games (or after, to celebrate the win!).
Spend A Night At The Fairmont Château Laurier
Price: Various
When: Year round
Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're really looking to spoil yourself, spend a night at the Fairmont Château Laurier. Known as "Ottawa's Castle," this luxury hotel is located between the Rideau Canal and ByWard Market, placing it within walking distance of the city's main attractions.
Many of the rooms feature gorgeous views of the city, and you can enjoy in-room dining while you cozy up in your complimentary bathrobe.
The hotel also has restaurants, bars and a health club, but it's best to check before booking to see what's available with current COVID-19 restrictions.
Pay A Visit To Parliament Hill
Price: Free
When: Year round
Address: 111 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you'd like to learn more about the history and democracy of the nation's capital, Parliament Hill is a great place to start.
Though guided tours inside have tentatively been suspended due to COVID-19, you can still visit the grounds of Parliament Hill. There's plenty to see from the outside, including the Library of Parliament's flying buttresses, the Centennial Flame and the National War Memorial.
The grounds are typically open to the public and host several free events and festivals throughout the year, so keep an eye on the Parliament of Canada website for updates.
Explore The Nation's Capital By Bike
Price: Rentals from $10, bike tours from $45 per person
When: Daily from April to October 2022
Address: 79 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're looking to take a joyful cruise through the city or are an adventure-hungry mountain biker, Ottawa is a prime city for cycling.
With over 800 kilometres of multi-use pathways to explore, Ottawa’s cycleways give you the chance to see all the hotspots and take in some fresh air at the same time.
You can rent a bike from a locally owned shopand embark on a self-guided tour or go with a tour guide. Stop by the Canadian Tire Centre for an Ottawa Senators home game en route and you've planned an A+ day.
Go Shopping Along Sparks Street
Price: Free
When: Year round
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Now home to many local restaurants, pubs and retail stores, Sparks Street was transformed into North America’s first permanent outdoor pedestrian mall in 1961.
Nestled just one block south of Parliament Hill, this iconic street is also where many gather for some of the city’s most famous events and festivals like Ottawa Ribfest and Ottawa Jazz Festival.
Be sure to round out your shopping trip by grabbing a coffee or a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants.
Embark On A Haunted Walk Of Ottawa
Price: Adults $24.99, youth (under 14) $19.99
When: Starting April 1, 2022
Address: 46 1/2 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This one is for all you thrill seekers: grab your besties and take a guided, lantern-lit walking tour through Ottawa's spookiest historical sights.
The OG Haunted Walk of Ottawa takes you through locations like Bytown Museum and Lisgar Collegiate Institute (aka Ottawa’s haunted high school) where you'll learn about their chilling pasts and ghostly phenomena.
The Haunted Walk promises that "you’ll never look at the city and these buildings the same again."
Exploring the city, munching on delicious local fare, feeling the camaraderie in the stadium when the Ottawa Senators win a home game — what better reasons are there to plan a trip to Ottawa?
With plenty of unforgettable experiences to enjoy, the nation's capital is the perfect destination to spend some quality time with your loved ones. When you're there, don't forget to check out the Ottawa Senators' home schedule and catch a game or two.
Get the crew together for an evening game (there are tons of 7 p.m. starts from February 26 until April 28) or treat the family to an afternoon weekend game with a fun theme.
Whether you're a hockey fan or not, there's no thrill like watching a live game surrounded by people you love.
To find out more about the Ottawa Senators' game schedule, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.