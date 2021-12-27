The 10 Best Restaurants In Toronto For Brunch When You Need A Hangover Cure
From amazing pancakes to eggs, these spots have you covered.
You were asked to vote for the absolute best places to eat in 2021 across five different categories, as part of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards, and the results are in.
According to our readers, here are the top 10 brunch spots in Toronto to kick your hangover.
10. Good Fork
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 1550 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: In a bright open space, this spot is serving up a breakfast version of beloved Mediterranean dishes that'll make you drool. They've created a way of having olives, hummus and halloumi with brunch in a way you didn't know you were missing.
9. Sunset Grill
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Breakfast
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: If you crave a classic American brunch at any time of day, this breakfast joint is a must-visit. They have all the standards when you need to load up on carbs, like pancakes, waffles and French toast.
8. Insomnia
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: International
Address: 563 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant and lounge will take you from morning to night, with unique takes on classic meals and refreshing cocktails. It's a perfect spot for a group with mixed palates, serving up multiple egg plates, breakfast sandwiches and waffle options.
7. Old School
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Diner
Address: 800 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bringing you back to the pop culture of the mid-twentieth century, they offer classic dishes with fun names like Benny & The Jets, the Easy-E Breakfast and Blueberry Hill.
6. Chadwick’s Craft Kitchen & Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Global-fusion
Address: 268 Howland Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The multicultural menu items are all made from scratch using sustainable ingredients. You can dine on comfort food breakfasts from around the world such as huevos rancheros and smoked beef brisket hash.
5. Fran's
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Diner
Address: 20 College St. & 200 Victoria St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's a homestyle, family-owned diner serving up classic breakfast options all day, so you can get your fix no matter when the hangover arrives. If you need a large plate of breakfast favourites or a giant waffle, this is where you should go.
4. Liberty Commons
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 42 Liberty St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Serving up comfort food in a modern Canadian brewpub, the meals are farm to table. The weekend brunch includes Canadian favourites like poutine, classic dishes like bacon and eggs, and some with a delicious twist like their carrot cake pancakes.
3. Mildred's Temple Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 85 Hanna Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If the goal is a decadent brunch, stop here for uniquely designed brunch meals. Steak on sourdough with eggs, eggs with spices, olives and feta, a stack of blueberry compote pancakes, daily fresh biscuits and scones... your taste buds will be going wild.
2. Almond Butterfly Bistro
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bistro
Address: 792 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Brunch is available daily, with a menu full of traditional options and numerous sides. You can essentially create your own farmer's breakfast plate by choosing protein, eggs style, and add-ons with their spiced cajun home fries. There is also a vegan alternative!
1. Eggstatic
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bistro
Address: 1568 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: They want you to eat like royalty, so you can expect fresh and healthy artisan brunch options. If you love croissants, you can get one stuffed with falafel, halloumi, salmon or beef, complete with deliciously paired spices and ingredients. They also have multiple variations of omelettes, eggs benedict and other dishes.
