8 Ottawa Patios That Have The Ultimate Beach Vibes If You're Craving A Tropical Vacation
Life's a beach.🍹
A mini beach vacation is right around the corner and you don't even need to leave the city. There are tons of picturesque patios in Ottawa, including a bunch that scream tropical vibes.
If you want to feel like you're sipping on a cocktail right by the ocean, these sunny patios in Ottawa might just trick you into thinking you're at a beachier spot. From waterfront decks to giant colourful cocktails, you may want to add these spots to your summer bucket list the next time you want to head down to the Caribbean (without hopping on a plane.)
Baja Burger Shack
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Casual, American
Address: Britannia Beach & Mooney's Bay Beach, Ottawa, ON (New location on Petrie Island Beach)
Why You Need To Go: The ultimate tropical vibes await you at these (soon-to-be three) Ottawa beach patios. Baja Burger Shack will be reopening on May long weekend, and is set to open a brand new location on Petrie Island in early June. The colourful decor will surround you as you enjoy some casual bites next to the sandy shore.
Rest'o'bord le Pirate
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 1067 Rue Jacques-Cartier, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just across the Ottawa River you'll spot a waterfront patio decked out in pirate decor. This spacious outdoor patio will almost make you feel like you've stumbled right into a pirate shack or a faraway beach town.
Flapjack Canadian Diner
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian comfort food
Address: 354a Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While this local diner may be known for its pancakes, they have some cocktails that will almost transport you straight to the beach this summer. You can sip classic drinks like sangria, mimosas or margaritas out of a colourful sand bucket. Their outdoor patio is opening the weekend of May 14.
Canal Ritz
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 375 Queen Elizabeth Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This patio is surrounded by the Rideau Canal so you can enjoy your meal right by the water. You might feel like you've been transported to a tropical destination sitting under a patio umbrella with the sun glistening off of the water.
Mexi's
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: California-style Mexican
Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Dow's Lake location has a spacious second-floor patio that looks right over the water. You and your friends can split a massive sangria tower, which almost screams beach vacation vibes.
Tavern on the Falls
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Casual, American
Address: 1 John St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dine on gourmet hotdogs and sip cocktails under red umbrellas beside a rushing waterfall. This seasonal patio is right on the Ottawa River and it might whisk your imagination away to some hidden tropical getaway.
Banditos
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Southern California street food
Address: 683 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This large patio is an absolute vibe the second the sun is out and it will make you feel like you're sipping from a bucket of Corona at a beach bar in California. They have an outdoor swing, cabana-style hut and a blue retro van that just screams summer.
Kelly's Landing
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood & pub eats
Address: 1980 River Rd., Manotick, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located on the Rideau River in Ottawa's own small town of Manotick, this seasonal waterfront patio will feel like you're eating at a hidden beach town. If you have a boat, you can dock it right beside the restaurant and pop by for a meal on the deck patio.