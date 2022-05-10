NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa patios

8 Ottawa Patios That Have The Ultimate Beach Vibes If You're Craving A Tropical Vacation

Life's a beach.🍹

Ottawa Staff Writer
Beachy swing on Banditos patio. Right: Drinking cocktails at Canal Ritz in Ottawa.

Beachy swing on Banditos patio. Right: Drinking cocktails at Canal Ritz in Ottawa.

@evelyndiana2 | Instagram, @ericajbaird | Instagram

A mini beach vacation is right around the corner and you don't even need to leave the city. There are tons of picturesque patios in Ottawa, including a bunch that scream tropical vibes.

If you want to feel like you're sipping on a cocktail right by the ocean, these sunny patios in Ottawa might just trick you into thinking you're at a beachier spot. From waterfront decks to giant colourful cocktails, you may want to add these spots to your summer bucket list the next time you want to head down to the Caribbean (without hopping on a plane.)

Baja Burger Shack 

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Cuisine: Casual, American

Address: Britannia Beach & Mooney's Bay Beach, Ottawa, ON (New location on Petrie Island Beach)

Why You Need To Go: The ultimate tropical vibes await you at these (soon-to-be three) Ottawa beach patios. Baja Burger Shack will be reopening on May long weekend, and is set to open a brand new location on Petrie Island in early June. The colourful decor will surround you as you enjoy some casual bites next to the sandy shore.

Instagram

Rest'o'bord le Pirate

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Cuisine: Pub fare

Address: 1067 Rue Jacques-Cartier, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Just across the Ottawa River you'll spot a waterfront patio decked out in pirate decor. This spacious outdoor patio will almost make you feel like you've stumbled right into a pirate shack or a faraway beach town.

Menu

Flapjack Canadian Diner

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian comfort food

Address: 354a Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While this local diner may be known for its pancakes, they have some cocktails that will almost transport you straight to the beach this summer. You can sip classic drinks like sangria, mimosas or margaritas out of a colourful sand bucket. Their outdoor patio is opening the weekend of May 14.

Menu

Canal Ritz

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 375 Queen Elizabeth Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This patio is surrounded by the Rideau Canal so you can enjoy your meal right by the water. You might feel like you've been transported to a tropical destination sitting under a patio umbrella with the sun glistening off of the water.

Menu

Mexi's 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: California-style Mexican

Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Dow's Lake location has a spacious second-floor patio that looks right over the water. You and your friends can split a massive sangria tower, which almost screams beach vacation vibes.

Menu

Tavern on the Falls

Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Casual, American

Address: 1 John St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dine on gourmet hotdogs and sip cocktails under red umbrellas beside a rushing waterfall. This seasonal patio is right on the Ottawa River and it might whisk your imagination away to some hidden tropical getaway.

Menu

Banditos

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Cuisine: Southern California street food

Address: 683 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This large patio is an absolute vibe the second the sun is out and it will make you feel like you're sipping from a bucket of Corona at a beach bar in California. They have an outdoor swing, cabana-style hut and a blue retro van that just screams summer.

Menu

Kelly's Landing

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood & pub eats

Address: 1980 River Rd., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located on the Rideau River in Ottawa's own small town of Manotick, this seasonal waterfront patio will feel like you're eating at a hidden beach town. If you have a boat, you can dock it right beside the restaurant and pop by for a meal on the deck patio.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...