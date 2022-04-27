12 Rooftop Patios In Ottawa That Will Elevate Your Dining Experience To New Heights
Drinks with the best views!
If you're craving the sunshine and patio season, you're not alone. Take your meal to new heights and hit up the Ottawa patios with the best views.
Spend an afternoon or evening soaking feeling like you can touch the sky as you sip on boozy cocktails. Ottawa has a bunch of outdoor patios and there are some new rooftop patios that just opened this year and last. Don't miss out on the atmosphere of rooftop dining outside.
Rooftop Ottawa
When: Open as of April 12 (weather dependent)
Cuisine: Street food from York On William
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: As Ottawa's newest and second tallest rooftop patio, it's going to be a must-visit this season. Enjoy cocktails and street food on a spacious patio overlooking the Byward Market.
Atari Garden
When: Planning to open mid-May
Cuisine: Elevated American
Address: 297 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This downtown restaurant has done a recent revamp of its menu and renovation of the dining room and outdoor patio space. The fun, nature-style atmosphere will surprise you with how it transports you to a secret garden rooftop.
El Furniture Warehouse
When: Now open
Cuisine: American
Address: 77 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want a party vibe with views you can't beat and are on a budget, this is the spot. It's lively on weekends especially and the menu options are under $10.
Churchill's
Cocktails on the rooftop patio at Churchill's in Westboro.
When: The week of May 3, weather permitting
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 356 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can have cocktails and casual eats in this Westboro pub, overlooking the main street. It's partially covered and has some garden decor accents to complete the atmosphere.
Copper Spirits & Sights
When: Opening date TBA
Cuisine: Cocktails & small plates
Address: 325 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON (16th floor)
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's tallest rooftop patio is on the 16th floor of the Andaz Hotel. With fire tables, cozy booths and glass railings to look down over the Byward Market, it's a must-stop for a drink.
Spritz Resto Lounge
When: Now open weather permitting, plans to fully open by May 12
Cuisine: Modern Italian
Address: 25 Allée de Hambourg, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're living the high life in New York City at this lounge in Gatineau. They are opening both the main floor and rooftop patio for the first season this year, and it has lovely views of the surrounding city.
Umbrella Bar
When: Plan to open the patio on May 1
Cuisine: Southern
Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in delicious fried chicken or mac n' cheese with some epic, colourful cocktails on this spacious upstairs patio overlooking Dow's Lake.
Sens House
When: Opening May 16
Cuisine: Casual pub
Address: 73 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This classy sports bar has spacious seating with surrounding views over the patio to the Byward Market. On some Saturdays each month they'll be hosting the Dueling Pianos and will turn into a nightclub atmosphere on Friday and Saturday nights.
Rabbit Hole
When: Patio opening TBA
Cuisine: Pizza, bistro eats & cocktails
Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can fall down into Wonderland in this historic building. You may be familiar with the main floor and basement but they also have a tropical bar up on the roof with views over Sparks Street.
La Terrasse
When: Reopening on May 9
Cuisine: Fine dining
Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spacious patio outside of Ottawa's castle looks down over the Rideau Canal with views of the Ottawa River and Parliament in the distance. It is a magical spot for cocktails at sunset.
Bazille
When: Reopening soon, weather permitting
Cuisine: American
Address: 50 Rideau St. #500, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is a hidden garden patio attached to the Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre. The menu varies and the food is locally sourced. It's a perfect stop after shopping.
La Terrazza
When: 2022 opening TBA, currently closed
Cuisine: Drinks & small plates
Address: 523 St. Anthony St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can follow the lily through Little Italy to find this bumping rooftop patio overlooking Preston Street. It has a party atmosphere and flirty cocktails. Stay tuned for the announcement about the upcoming season.