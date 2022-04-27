NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

rooftop bars in ottawa

12 Rooftop Patios In Ottawa That Will Elevate Your Dining Experience To New Heights

Drinks with the best views!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Cocktail on Umbrella Bar's patio. Right: View from Andaz Hotel, tallest patio in Ottawa.

@kaylaa_113 | Instagram, @alexiebertrand | Instagram

If you're craving the sunshine and patio season, you're not alone. Take your meal to new heights and hit up the Ottawa patios with the best views.

Spend an afternoon or evening soaking feeling like you can touch the sky as you sip on boozy cocktails. Ottawa has a bunch of outdoor patios and there are some new rooftop patios that just opened this year and last. Don't miss out on the atmosphere of rooftop dining outside.

Rooftop Ottawa 

When: Open as of April 12 (weather dependent)

Cuisine: Street food from York On William

Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: As Ottawa's newest and second tallest rooftop patio, it's going to be a must-visit this season. Enjoy cocktails and street food on a spacious patio overlooking the Byward Market.

Menu

Atari Garden

When: Planning to open mid-May

Cuisine: Elevated American

Address: 297 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This downtown restaurant has done a recent revamp of its menu and renovation of the dining room and outdoor patio space. The fun, nature-style atmosphere will surprise you with how it transports you to a secret garden rooftop.

Menu

El Furniture Warehouse

When: Now open

Cuisine: American

Address: 77 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you want a party vibe with views you can't beat and are on a budget, this is the spot. It's lively on weekends especially and the menu options are under $10.

Menu

Churchill's

Cocktails on the rooftop patio at Churchill's in Westboro.

Megan Renaud | Narcity

When: The week of May 3, weather permitting

Cuisine: Pub fare

Address: 356 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can have cocktails and casual eats in this Westboro pub, overlooking the main street. It's partially covered and has some garden decor accents to complete the atmosphere.

Menu

Copper Spirits & Sights

When: Opening date TBA

Cuisine: Cocktails & small plates

Address: 325 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON (16th floor)

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's tallest rooftop patio is on the 16th floor of the Andaz Hotel. With fire tables, cozy booths and glass railings to look down over the Byward Market, it's a must-stop for a drink.

Menu

Spritz Resto Lounge

When: Now open weather permitting, plans to fully open by May 12

Cuisine: Modern Italian

Address: 25 Allée de Hambourg, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're living the high life in New York City at this lounge in Gatineau. They are opening both the main floor and rooftop patio for the first season this year, and it has lovely views of the surrounding city.

Menu

Umbrella Bar

When: Plan to open the patio on May 1

Cuisine: Southern

Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in delicious fried chicken or mac n' cheese with some epic, colourful cocktails on this spacious upstairs patio overlooking Dow's Lake.

Menu

Sens House

When: Opening May 16

Cuisine: Casual pub

Address: 73 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This classy sports bar has spacious seating with surrounding views over the patio to the Byward Market. On some Saturdays each month they'll be hosting the Dueling Pianos and will turn into a nightclub atmosphere on Friday and Saturday nights.

Menu

Rabbit Hole

When: Patio opening TBA

Cuisine: Pizza, bistro eats & cocktails

Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can fall down into Wonderland in this historic building. You may be familiar with the main floor and basement but they also have a tropical bar up on the roof with views over Sparks Street.

Menu

La Terrasse

When: Reopening on May 9

Cuisine: Fine dining

Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spacious patio outside of Ottawa's castle looks down over the Rideau Canal with views of the Ottawa River and Parliament in the distance. It is a magical spot for cocktails at sunset.

Menu

Bazille

When: Reopening soon, weather permitting

Cuisine: American

Address: 50 Rideau St. #500, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is a hidden garden patio attached to the Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre. The menu varies and the food is locally sourced. It's a perfect stop after shopping.

Menu

La Terrazza

When: 2022 opening TBA, currently closed

Cuisine: Drinks & small plates

Address: 523 St. Anthony St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can follow the lily through Little Italy to find this bumping rooftop patio overlooking Preston Street. It has a party atmosphere and flirty cocktails. Stay tuned for the announcement about the upcoming season.

Menu

