These Ottawa Restaurants Cracked The Top 100 List For Canada's Best Outdoor Dining

It's patio season.😎

Ottawa Staff Writer
Bar Lupulus patio with umbrellas. Right: Outdoor dining at Riviera.

@apieceofkaleigh | Instagram, @yowcitystyle | Instagram

It can be hard to pass up on an outdoor patio once summer is in the air, and two of Ottawa's restaurants have just been named as some of the best for outdoor dining in Canada.

OpenTable announced their list of 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2022, and Ottawa gems Riviera and Bar Lupulus made the cut (so, it might be time to plan out your next patio date). The rankings were based on verified user reviews from March 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022.

Riviera serves up contemporary Canadian cuisine in a historic building that used to be a bank. You can find it on Ottawa's pedestrian road, Sparks Street, so that their patio tables can sprawl out from the outside of the building. You can soak in the summer vibes as tourists and locals alike wander down the street.

Some of the dishes that you might get to eat off their fine dining menu include lamb cavatelli, beef tartare, and seafood towers. They also don't skimp on the cocktails as they have ten different Negronis on their menu alone, and that's barely scratching the surface of what else you can sip on.

You'll find Bar Lupulus in Ottawa's trendy Hintonburg neighbourhood, just west of downtown. This gastropub feels both upscale and cozy, serving up elegant dishes from scallop charcuterie to maitake and potato. They were the only Ottawa spot to make last year's list for the best outdoor dining in Canada.

The outdoor patio is like a hidden oasis, with wooden board walls and pops of greenery. You can sip cocktails under sleek black umbrellas, surrounded by exposed brick and some twinkly lights above.

While two Ottawa restaurants made the list, Ontario is leading the outdoor dining game overall in Canada with 62 out of the top 100 restaurants found in this province. Torontonians have some serious bragging rights as the 6ix alone has 22 of the best patios across the country.

