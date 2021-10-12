Trending Tags

EN - Eat and Drink
This Ottawa Restaurant Was Just Rated As One Of The Best Spots In Canada For Outdoor Dining

Only one spot in town made the cut!

@yenner10 | Instagram, @bar_lupulus | Instagram

It is time to make dinner plans! OpenTable just announced the best restaurants in Canada for outdoor dining, and only Bar Lupulus made the top 100 list.

The results are based upon overall reviews from diners between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

Bar Lupulus on Wellington Street West features a stunning outdoor oasis where you'll want to sip wine with friends under the hanging lights.

On the menu, there is plenty of delicious charcuterie or cheese boards perfect for sharing.

Or you can feast on mouthwatering dishes like roasted winter squash and charcoal-grilled octopus with a glass of wine.

The next time you want to meet your friends for a meal, it is time to put on your shacket and try this local gem for yourself.

Bar Lupulus

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Gastropub

Address: 1242 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Not only is the outdoor space beautiful, but the food and drink menu is fantastic too.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

