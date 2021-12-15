11 New Ottawa Restaurants That Opened In 2021 That You Need To Add To Your Bucket List
How many have you tried? 🤔
There have been so many incredible additions to our city's culinary scene in the last year. Here are 11 new Ottawa restaurants that opened in 2021 that you need to add to your bucket list.
There is a diverse mix of options, including Korean-style hot dogs you can get for a few bucks. Or you can treat yourself to a multicourse tasting menu, perfect for a romantic date night.
Dao Bake & Sip Cafe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bakery
Address: 1558 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you can try desserts from Christopher Siu, who won MasterChef Canada 2021. The cafe has a massive assortment of adorable macarons and other desserts.
Hushh
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Burgers
Address: 360 St. Patrick St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a party box with 12 burgers perfect for sharing with your friends.
BESS
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Caribbean
Address: 55 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The restaurant is not only gorgeous, but you can try delicious Caribbean dishes like Oxtail sliders, Jerk chicken, and goat curry.
Perch Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 300 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this fine dining restaurant, you can watch the chef prepare your food as you enjoy a five or nine-course tasting menu.
Apothecary Cocktail Lounge
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They have an assortment of tasty small plates and shareable dishes perfect for enjoying with a cocktail.
Savanna Lounge
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Fusion
Address: 145 Besserer St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want an excuse to dress up, this lounge would be perfect. Here you can enjoy oysters, steak, or sushi in a space filled with sparkling chandeliers.
Braumeister Bierhalle
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Bavarian-inspired brewery and beerhall
Address: 175 Carruthers Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a beerhall where you can drink beer and eat comfort food like schnitzel and pierogies.
Chungchun Rice Hotdog
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Korean street food
Address: 300 Earl Grey Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can try Korean-style hot dogs that come stuffed with cheese or covered in ramen.
First Bite
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Bakery
Address: 531 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you can eat a croffle, a delightful mix between a croissant and a waffle.
Loaded Pierogi
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Pierogies
Address: 1202 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They specialize in pierogies loaded with toppings like pulled pork, goat cheese, and crispy bacon.
York On William
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Street food from around the globe
Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the ByWard Market, at York on William, you can eat street food from across the globe.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.