11 New Ottawa Restaurants That Opened In 2021 That You Need To Add To Your Bucket List

How many have you tried? 🤔

@nalasbigbite | Instagram, @ajunadrian | Instagram

There have been so many incredible additions to our city's culinary scene in the last year. Here are 11 new Ottawa restaurants that opened in 2021 that you need to add to your bucket list.

There is a diverse mix of options, including Korean-style hot dogs you can get for a few bucks. Or you can treat yourself to a multicourse tasting menu, perfect for a romantic date night.

Dao Bake & Sip Cafe

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bakery

Address: 1558 Merivale Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here you can try desserts from Christopher Siu, who won MasterChef Canada 2021. The cafe has a massive assortment of adorable macarons and other desserts.

Menu

Hushh

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Burgers

Address: 360 St. Patrick St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get a party box with 12 burgers perfect for sharing with your friends.

Menu

BESS

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Caribbean

Address: 55 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The restaurant is not only gorgeous, but you can try delicious Caribbean dishes like Oxtail sliders, Jerk chicken, and goat curry.

Menu

Perch Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 300 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this fine dining restaurant, you can watch the chef prepare your food as you enjoy a five or nine-course tasting menu.

Menu

Apothecary Cocktail Lounge

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have an assortment of tasty small plates and shareable dishes perfect for enjoying with a cocktail.

Menu

Savanna Lounge

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Fusion

Address: 145 Besserer St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you want an excuse to dress up, this lounge would be perfect. Here you can enjoy oysters, steak, or sushi in a space filled with sparkling chandeliers.

Menu

Braumeister Bierhalle

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Bavarian-inspired brewery and beerhall

Address: 175 Carruthers Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a beerhall where you can drink beer and eat comfort food like schnitzel and pierogies.

Menu

Chungchun Rice Hotdog

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Korean street food

Address: 300 Earl Grey Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can try Korean-style hot dogs that come stuffed with cheese or covered in ramen.

Menu

First Bite

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bakery

Address: 531 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here you can eat a croffle, a delightful mix between a croissant and a waffle.

Menu

Loaded Pierogi

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Pierogies

Address: 1202 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: They specialize in pierogies loaded with toppings like pulled pork, goat cheese, and crispy bacon.

Menu

York On William

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Street food from around the globe

Address: 54 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the ByWard Market, at York on William, you can eat street food from across the globe.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

