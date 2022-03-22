Ottawa Has A New Croffle Cafe & The Trendy Treats Will Punch You In The Face With Flavour
A fusion of croissants & waffles.🥐🧇
If you have yet to try this trendy dessert that is a mix of croissants and waffles, there is a new cafe in Ottawa serving up croffles with a variety of toppings.
Sharpfle Waffle just opened in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood in December of 2021. From sweet to savoury, you're sure to find the treat of your dreams, and what's more fun than trying out a new dessert?
The trendy snack of Korean-style croffles was all the rage last year, and there are not many spots to find them in Ottawa. This Ottawa cafe offers up a variety of flavour options including Cinnamon and Sugar, Movie Bite, Yuzu Glazed, Lotus Cream and open Egg Sandwiches.
Sweet, fruity and savoury, they offer it all, along with a full menu of coffee and teas. The Yuzu Glazed, for example, is a citrusy treat, paired with grapefruit pieces and topped with orange zest. It's one of their most popular items. The Cinnamon and Sugar can be compared to a churro flavour, the Lotus Cream is topped with whipped cream, full of hazelnut and coffee cookie flavours.
If you're hoping for a nostalgic dessert, you can try their take on a PB & J sandwich, the Soy Butter and Jelly. So many options to choose from! They have 14 tea options, plus many espresso and latte drinks. Both the teas and coffee roasts are sourced from Ontario companies, so you know you're getting quality.
They continue to experiment with fun new flavours and plan to add to their savoury menu soon as well as a fresh new treat for summer. Croffle prices range from $4.75 to $8.30, depending on toppings. You can decide to pick up to go or dine in their cozy space.
Sharpfle Waffle
Price: $4.75+ per croffle
Cuisine: Croffles & coffee
Address: 4-1130 Wellington St. W. Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Treat yourself to a trendy dessert, with so many toppings and flavour options it'll be a tough decision.