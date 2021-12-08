Canada's Top 100 Restaurants In 2021 Were Just Revealed & These Ottawa Spots Made The Cut
Four Ottawa restaurants made the list!
The list of the best restaurants in Canada was revealed and four Ottawa restaurants came out as winners.
OpenTable announced the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2021 based on reviews between October 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021.
The full list offers a complete look at the highest-rated restaurants across the country, which were selected based on over 540,000 authentic reviews by diners across Canada.
In the National Capital Region, four restaurants made the list: Atelier, Bar Lupulus, North and Navy and Riviera.
Atelier currently offers a 44-course tasting menu that is beyond a meal, it's an interactive experience that has never before been seen.
Bar Lupulus is a neighbourhood craft beverage spot that serves innovative meals, always aiming to be as locally sourced as possible.
Holding the Italian tradition of togetherness, North and Navy is an upscale Italian pub where you can grab a glass of wine and a small meal.
Meanwhile, if you are looking for a fine dining experience you can head to the gorgeous Rivieria which is inside a former bank. It features high ceilings and a long bar and it's known for its tasty cocktails.
Top 100 Restaurants In Canada For 2021
Why You Need To Go: They've been rated some of the best in Canada, all offering unique fine dining experiences in Ottawa!
