Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
top restaurants in canada

Canada's Top 100 Restaurants In 2021 Were Just Revealed & These Ottawa Spots Made The Cut

Four Ottawa restaurants made the list!

Canada's Top 100 Restaurants In 2021 Were Just Revealed & These Ottawa Spots Made The Cut
@mimi.munches | Instagram, @northandnavy | Instagram

The list of the best restaurants in Canada was revealed and four Ottawa restaurants came out as winners.

OpenTable announced the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2021 based on reviews between October 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021.

The full list offers a complete look at the highest-rated restaurants across the country, which were selected based on over 540,000 authentic reviews by diners across Canada.

In the National Capital Region, four restaurants made the list: Atelier, Bar Lupulus, North and Navy and Riviera.

Atelier currently offers a 44-course tasting menu that is beyond a meal, it's an interactive experience that has never before been seen.

Bar Lupulus is a neighbourhood craft beverage spot that serves innovative meals, always aiming to be as locally sourced as possible.

Holding the Italian tradition of togetherness, North and Navy is an upscale Italian pub where you can grab a glass of wine and a small meal.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for a fine dining experience you can head to the gorgeous Rivieria which is inside a former bank. It features high ceilings and a long bar and it's known for its tasty cocktails.

 Top 100 Restaurants In Canada For 2021

Why You Need To Go: They've been rated some of the best in Canada, all offering unique fine dining experiences in Ottawa!

Website


In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Ottawa Has A New Bar For Mouthwatering Street Food & It’s Like A Mini Trip To Vietnam

Try the Spill The Tea Cocktail and Pho Bomb. 🤤

@hungrydiana | Instagram, @saigonottawa | Instagram

Ottawa's first Vietnamese bar just opened and it's the mix of cocktail bar and street food that we've been missing.

Saigon Restaurant is a new addition to the Byward Market and the menu will have you drooling.

Keep Reading Show less

8 New Ottawa Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Winter

You'll want to try these spots ASAP! 🤤

@foodtrip.mtl| Instagram, Courtesy of Spritz

Our city's culinary scene has been exploding with new spots recently. So if you are looking to try something new, here are eight new Ottawa restaurants that you'll want to dine at this winter.

From incredible Italian to budget-friendly Korean street food, there is a diverse mix to satisfy your hunger. Plus, two of the recently opened locations even feature chefs who appeared on Top Chef Canada!

Keep Reading Show less

These New Ottawa Brunch Boxes Are A Drool-worthy Feast Of Waffles & Avocado Toast

You can get it delivered to your door. 🧇

@insta_bolz | Instagram

Do you love to ease into the weekend over a stack of pancakes or waffles? Then you'll want to try these new Ottawa brunch boxes that you can get delivered to your door.

Insta Bolz new boxes are a feast for two people and are full of all your favourite breakfast items.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ottawa TikToker Is Sharing The Best Cheap Eats In Chinatown & Everything Is $10 Or Less

Drool-worthy bites that won't break the bank.

@yumyumyow | Instagram

Eating out doesn't need to be expensive. Here are three of the best restaurants in Chinatown if you want to eat for under $10, according to an Ottawa TikToker.

Local food blogger Allie from @yumyumyow has an entire series devoted to finding delicious and affordable eats around town.

Keep Reading Show less