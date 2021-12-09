Ottawa's New Christmas Bar Has Festive Cocktails That Will Get You On Santa's Naughty List
It has multiple areas bursting with holiday cheer. 🎅
The next time you are looking to celebrate the holiday season with friends, you'll want to check out Ottawa's new Christmas bar.
In the ByWard Market, you visit Nan's Parlour, a cocktail bar with multiple areas that feel like a study, kitchen or dressing room where you can sip boozy drinks.
For December, the newly opened bar is covered with colourful lights and festive decor to get you in the holiday spirit.
The menu changes monthly and includes desserts like tiramisu and a long list of alcoholic beverages with fun names.
You can sip a Ginger All The Way, Santa's Little Helper, or even a Noggin' On Heaven's Door made with eggnog, vodka and Kahlua.
It is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. till late, so put on your tacky Christmas sweater and see it for yourself.
Nan’s Parlour
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktail bar
Address: 73 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The new retro cocktail bar currently has a fun Christmas theme and tons of tasty cocktails.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.