Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
christmas in ottawa

Ottawa's New Christmas Bar Has Festive Cocktails That Will Get You On Santa's Naughty List

It has multiple areas bursting with holiday cheer. 🎅

Ottawa's New Christmas Bar Has Festive Cocktails That Will Get You On Santa's Naughty List
Courtesy of Nan’s Parlour

The next time you are looking to celebrate the holiday season with friends, you'll want to check out Ottawa's new Christmas bar.

In the ByWard Market, you visit Nan's Parlour, a cocktail bar with multiple areas that feel like a study, kitchen or dressing room where you can sip boozy drinks.

For December, the newly opened bar is covered with colourful lights and festive decor to get you in the holiday spirit.

The menu changes monthly and includes desserts like tiramisu and a long list of alcoholic beverages with fun names.

You can sip a Ginger All The Way, Santa's Little Helper, or even a Noggin' On Heaven's Door made with eggnog, vodka and Kahlua.

It is open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. till late, so put on your tacky Christmas sweater and see it for yourself.

Nan’s Parlour

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktail bar

Address: 73 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The new retro cocktail bar currently has a fun Christmas theme and tons of tasty cocktails.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

Ottawa's Parliament Hill Has A New Dazzling Holiday Show & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)

The free show is a colourful tribute to Canada. ✨

Megan Renaud | Narcity

This dazzling and colourful light show will let you admire Canada's beautiful landscape.

Christmas Lights Across Canada has returned, and this winter, you can marvel at a new free holiday projection show at Parliament Hill. You can see it from December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022, between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. each evening.

Keep Reading Show less

Brampton Has A Skating Trail Where You Can Glide Through A Glistening Holiday Wonderland

It looks straight out of a Christmas movie! ⛸️

@chrstndk | Instagram, @citybrampton | Instagram

It is time to lace up your skates. Brampton has a skating trail where you can glide past a sparkling wonderland this winter.

The Winter Lights Festival isn't the only thing to see within Gage Park; you'll also want to explore the enchanting outdoor skating trail.

Keep Reading Show less

This Small Ontario Town Is A 'Mini Hollywood' For Heartwarming Christmas Movies

One visit will make you want to fall in love. 😍

@tinbarnmarket | Instagram, @sarah.dufff | Instagram

Step right off of your couch and into the television screen with a visit to Almonte, Ontario.

If you love watching heartwarming Christmas movies each holiday season, you cannot miss a visit to this small Ontario town where many Hallmark and other festive movies have been filmed.

Keep Reading Show less

Brockville Has A Free Holiday Trail Of Lights Where The Trees Dance To Music (VIDEOS)

You can see them without leaving your car. 🎄

Brockville Tourism | Facebook

You don't need to spend a thing to make your evening merry and bright.

Brockville's River Of Lights is happening at Blockhouse Island, and you'll be able to see thousands of twinkling lights without leaving your vehicle.

Keep Reading Show less