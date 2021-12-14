You Can Get A Rudolph Ice Cream Cone In Ottawa & It Even Has A Bright Red Nose
You can get it in so many tasty flavours! 🍦
If you are looking for a festive treat this holiday season that isn't another sugar cookie, you'll want to visit this Ottawa ice cream shop.
Moo Shu Ice Cream now has adorable reindeer cones with a bright red nose like Rudolph.
Until December 24, they are fundraising for the Dalhousie Food Cupboard, and you can donate $1 to transform your ice cream.
The reindeer dessert has chocolate chip eyes, a Swedish berry nose, and pretzels for the antlers. All the toppings are vegan and gluten-free is available by request.
When ordering you can pick between a long list of rotating ice cream flavours like Hong Kong milk tea, White Rabbit, sweet potato pie, or peppercorn and plum.
Moo Shu Ice Cream
Price: $4.70 for a single scoop (plus $1 donation to Dalhousie Food Cupboard)
Cuisine: Ice cream
Address: 477 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: They will turn any scooped ice cream into a reindeer, including cups, cones, or bubble waffle cones (on Saturdays and Sundays only).
