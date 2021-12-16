7 Festive Ottawa Desserts That Santa Claus Would Love With A Glass Of Milk
Peppermint stuffed brownies & paint your own gingerbread! 🎅
If you are hungry for some seasonal treats but don't want to spend hours in the kitchen baking, we have you covered. Here are seven festive Ottawa desserts that you can order.
One of the best parts of December is all the gingerbread and eggnog treats. While ordering, don't forget to get an extra one to leave for Santa with a glass of milk this Christmas Eve.
Paint Your Own Gingerbread Houses
Price: $40+ per kit
Address: 32 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a paint your own gingerbread house kit from Aux Delices Bakery that comes with everything you need like cookies, icing, sprinkles, paint palette and brush.
Squid Game-Inspired Dalgona Candies
Price: $3 for one
Address: Downtown Ottawa, ON (location will be sent after order)
Why You Need To Go: Fans of Squid Game can get their hands on Dalgona candies just like on the show.
Price: $33 for six
Address: 117 Beechwood Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a box of six brownies stuffed with peppermint patties this December from Red Door Provisions.
Price: $54 for a dozen cupcakes
Address: 369 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: ThimbleCakes has a box of dozen cupcakes perfect for your next holiday party. Inside it comes with various flavours, including white chocolate cranberry, candy cane, hot chocolate, and gingerbread.
Snowman Mini Cake
Price: $12
Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Little Jo Berry's has three different flavours of festive vegan cakes you can try. You can also order gluten-free versions of the desserts.
Price: $4.70 for a single scoop (plus $1 donation to Dalhousie Food Cupboard)
Address: 477 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Until Christmas Eve, you can transform your ice cream into an adorable reindeer cone at Moo Shu Ice Cream.
Gingerbread Donuts
Address: Multiple location in Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Maverick's Donut Company has so many tasty flavours of donuts sure to put you in the holiday spirit like eggnog and gingerbread.
