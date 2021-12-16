Trending Tags

7 Festive Ottawa Desserts That Santa Claus Would Love With A Glass Of Milk

Peppermint stuffed brownies & paint your own gingerbread! 🎅

@littlejoberrys | Instagram, @reddoorprovisions | Instagram

If you are hungry for some seasonal treats but don't want to spend hours in the kitchen baking, we have you covered. Here are seven festive Ottawa desserts that you can order.

One of the best parts of December is all the gingerbread and eggnog treats. While ordering, don't forget to get an extra one to leave for Santa with a glass of milk this Christmas Eve.

Paint Your Own Gingerbread Houses

Price: $40+ per kit

Address: 32 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get a paint your own gingerbread house kit from Aux Delices Bakery that comes with everything you need like cookies, icing, sprinkles, paint palette and brush.

Menu

Squid Game-Inspired Dalgona Candies

Price: $3 for one

Address: Downtown Ottawa, ON (location will be sent after order)

Why You Need To Go: Fans of Squid Game can get their hands on Dalgona candies just like on the show.

Menu

Price: $33 for six

Address: 117 Beechwood Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get a box of six brownies stuffed with peppermint patties this December from Red Door Provisions.

Menu

Price: $54 for a dozen cupcakes

Address: 369 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: ThimbleCakes has a box of dozen cupcakes perfect for your next holiday party. Inside it comes with various flavours, including white chocolate cranberry, candy cane, hot chocolate, and gingerbread.

Menu

Snowman Mini Cake

Price: $12

Address: 1305 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Little Jo Berry's has three different flavours of festive vegan cakes you can try. You can also order gluten-free versions of the desserts.

Menu

Price: $4.70 for a single scoop (plus $1 donation to Dalhousie Food Cupboard)

Address: 477 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Until Christmas Eve, you can transform your ice cream into an adorable reindeer cone at Moo Shu Ice Cream.

Menu

Gingerbread Donuts

Address: Multiple location in Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Maverick's Donut Company has so many tasty flavours of donuts sure to put you in the holiday spirit like eggnog and gingerbread.

Menu

