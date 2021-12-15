This Cheesecake Bar Near Ottawa Has 30+ Flavours & You'll Want To Eat Them All (VIDEO)
Try the Nutella, Oreo & red velvet cake! 🤤
Do you have a sweet tooth? If so, you'll want to visit this cheesecake bar near Ottawa with over 30 flavours.
Le Cheesecake Bar in Gatineau has so many mouthwatering flavours on rotation.
You can try Nutella, red velvet, Ferrero Rocher, key lime, blueberry streusel, Oreo, s'mores, peanut butter, carrot cake, strawberry and even cookie dough mini cakes.
Plus, they often have new seasonal flavours to try, like cranberry or Christmas funfetti.
If you are someone who can never pick one flavour, you'll love this spot. As bite-sized means, you can sample a few different types of mini cheesecakes.
The dessert shop also has cannolis, cookies, regular-sized cheesecakes and gluten-free, sugar-free, or vegan desserts. So make sure to arrive hungry, as it will be hard to pick just one item to try.
Le Cheesecake Bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Desserts
Address: 175 Boulevard Maloney E., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can try some of their over 30 flavours of cheesecake!
