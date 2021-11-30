Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
best cookies in ottawa

Ottawa Has A Secret Bakery That Sells Festive Dalgona Candies Perfect For 'Squid Game' Fans

Are you for this fun Christmas-themed challenge? 🎅

Ottawa Has A Secret Bakery That Sells Festive Dalgona Candies Perfect For 'Squid Game' Fans
@dalgona._.ottawa | Instagram

If you're a fan of holiday treats and the Netflix series Squid Game, you need to order from this Ottawa bakery.

Dalgona Ottawa is a small bakery creating this nostalgic sugary treat from Korea that was featured in the hit show Squid Game.

Treat yourself or get a variety to compete against your family and find out who can get the festive shape out of the cookie the quickest. Be careful who you trust. 😉

You can select from seven Christmas-themed shapes: a tree, mitten, star, angel, house, bell, and gingerbread man

You can order them via Instagram direct message, with local pick up in Ottawa's downtown.

It costs $3 for one candy or four for $10, and they can be packaged individually or as a group.

Dalgona Ottawa

Price: $3 for 1 or $10 for 4 candies

Cuisine: Dalgona candy

Address: Pickup in downtown Ottawa.

Why You Need To Go: Festive and fun for the whole family. A treat you can enjoy and turn into a game.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

The Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals In Canada That'll Make You Say 'I Do,' Even If No One Asked

So many options! 💍

@brilliantearth | Instagram, @bluenilediamond | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season, Black Friday is the perfect time of year to splurge on jewelry — especially if you're thinking about popping the question sometime soon!

Keep Reading Show less

A Nova Scotia Christmas Tree Was Roasted By Jimmy Fallon & Honestly, It Deserves It (VIDEO)

"Now we know what the Christmas episode of Squid Game will look like."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

It's the most magical time of the year in Canada, and Jimmy Fallon highlighted a festive spot in Nova Scotia on his show recently.

On Tuesday, November 23, the late-night talk show host shared a clip of Woody the Talking Christmas Tree — who is currently either entertaining or terrorizing shoppers in Dartmouth's Mic Mac Mall, depending on who you ask.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Wild Costco Items For Diehard Christmas Fans Who Go Big Over The Holidays

If you've got that Clark Griswold or Martha May energy. 🎄

Stephanie White | Narcity

When it comes to the holidays, do you love to cover every inch of your apartment in tinsel and lights? For all you diehard Christmas fans, here are nine wild Costco items you'll want to add to your shopping cart.

We've got decorations Martha May would approve of, and even a massive tree that will give you major National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation vibes.

Keep Reading Show less

Seth Rogen Just Unveiled One Of His Expensive Vases & It Looks Like A 'Squid Game' Challenge

DON'T BREAK THE VASE!

@sethrogen | Instagram

Seth Rogen's latest vase reveal looks like something straight out of the Netflix show Squid Game.

The Vancouver-born comedian and actor has a new pot hobby (not weed this time), and one of his vases was recently auctioned off for $12,000, according to CTV.

Keep Reading Show less