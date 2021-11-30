Ottawa Has A Secret Bakery That Sells Festive Dalgona Candies Perfect For 'Squid Game' Fans
Are you for this fun Christmas-themed challenge? 🎅
If you're a fan of holiday treats and the Netflix series Squid Game, you need to order from this Ottawa bakery.
Dalgona Ottawa is a small bakery creating this nostalgic sugary treat from Korea that was featured in the hit show Squid Game.
Treat yourself or get a variety to compete against your family and find out who can get the festive shape out of the cookie the quickest. Be careful who you trust. 😉
You can select from seven Christmas-themed shapes: a tree, mitten, star, angel, house, bell, and gingerbread man
You can order them via Instagram direct message, with local pick up in Ottawa's downtown.
It costs $3 for one candy or four for $10, and they can be packaged individually or as a group.
Dalgona Ottawa
Price: $3 for 1 or $10 for 4 candies
Cuisine: Dalgona candy
Address: Pickup in downtown Ottawa.
Why You Need To Go: Festive and fun for the whole family. A treat you can enjoy and turn into a game.
