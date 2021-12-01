Kettlemans Bagel In Ontario Has A New Peppermint Bagel & It Tastes Like Christmas Morning
They also have gingerbread spread!
Searching for a treat that will kick off your morning with Christmas spirit?
Kettlemans Bagel is now offering a breakfast treat worthy of Santa himself; candy cane bagels with a side of gingerbread cream cheese.
For the holidays, you can try their eye-catching red and green twisted bagel that tastes like peppermint.
Plus, they have a gingerbread spread that has cream cheese mixed with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and brown sugar.
You'll be able to find the festive menu items at both locations in Toronto and Ottawa until December 31.
Kettlemans Bagel
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Sandwiches and bagels
Address: Locations in Ottawa and Toronto
Why You Need To Go: You can try bagels that taste like Christmas morning.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.