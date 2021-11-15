Trending Tags

You Can Now Get Cora Breakfasts Delivered & There Are Exclusive Offers For Online Orders

Enjoy a hearty breakfast without the hassle.

Courtesy of Cora

Who doesn't want fluffy pancakes or a scrumptious omelette to start the day off right? Breakfast lovers rejoice: Cora has finally made it possible for you to order your faves through its website.

Gone are the days of having to settle for cereal when you know you really want the works — crêpes, eggs, sausage and fruit. Now you can get Cora favourites delivered straight to your door.

Bonus: there's free delivery from November 15 to 28. As the cold weather starts to set in, you'll be able to warm up with some decadent comfort food without stepping outside.

Cora Delivery is easy and fast — great for when those cravings kick in. Plus, you'll have access to deals, benefits and exclusive dishes you can't get anywhere else.

For example, when you place an order valued at $40 or more from December 6 to 19, you'll get a $10 promotional gift card to use in the restaurant or for your next online order between January 3 and March 31, 2022.

Stuck on present ideas? Surprise a friend with a Cora gift card — after all, the easiest way to someone's heart is through their stomach.

And as of November 8, families can order from the kids' menu through Cora's website. It's the perfect way to enjoy the most important meal of the day: with family, in the comfort of your own home.

If you can't decide which dish you want to try, order one of these flavourful Cora-exclusive meals.

Something Sweet 'N Salty

Courtesy of Cora

Forget having to choose between a sweet or savoury breakfast. With the Sweet N' Salty section of the menu, you get the best of both worlds.

You'll have your choice of mouthwatering picks like Louis the Undecided — two eggs served how you like them, your choice of crispy bacon or sausage and golden potatoes. It also comes with a scrumptious crêpe filled with strawberries, bananas and a creamy chocolate-hazelnut spread.

Rosemary's Sunday is designed for those who like to eat their bacon with pancakes. This breakfast Includes two eggs, bacon, two blueberry pancakes and yummy potatoes.

If you're really hungry, Paul Wants It All gives you a bit of everything. It comes with two eggs cooked your way, bacon and potatoes, as well as half a waffle that's topped with a mountain of fresh fruit and English cream.

Eggs, Eggs & More Eggs

Courtesy of Cora

It goes without saying that eggs are a breakfast staple, but there's nothing basic about Cora's eggs.

A true culinary masterpiece, the Chorizo-Ham Skillet is both tasty and unexpected. You'll get a poached egg — covered in hollandaise sauce — served on a bed of sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions.

Vegetarians will love Theo's Skillet, a vegetable explosion with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, red and green peppers, tomatoes, onions, green onions, mushrooms, spinach and potatoes, served au gratin with cheddar cheese. The dish comes with an egg on top and a side of fresh fruit and toast.

Fluffy, Delicious Pancakes

If you prefer your breakfasts on the sweet side, then Cora's pancakes will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth — it's like having cake in the morning!

With the Strawberry-Banana Pancakes, you'll get three layers of pancake, fresh-sliced strawberries and bananas, sweet strawberry sauce and English cream, Cora-style.

The Blueberry Fields also comes with three fluffy pancakes, but they'll be covered in a mountain of blueberries and Cora's English cream.

If chocolate's more your thing, then the Triple Chocolate Pancakes are for you. It's got all the chocolaty goodness you could ever want: chocolate pancakes with chocolate chips, covered in chocolate-hazelnut custard and served with banana slices.

Bold, Savoury Omelettes

The Gigi is a delicious egg-white omelette with mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onions and goat cheese, served with a side of fresh fruit and gluten-free toast.

Bacon lovers won't be able to resist the Goat Cheese, Bacon and Tomato Omelette. It comes with — you guessed it — bacon, tomatoes, creamy goat cheese and fresh green onions. This dish is served with a side of toast, potatoes and your choice of either fresh fruit or tomatoes.

Last but not least, the Smoked Salmon Omelette — topped with rich hollandaise sauce — is made with caramelized onions, tomatoes and cap

With its generous servings, friendly atmosphere and dishes made with love, Cora has revolutionized breakfast for an entire generation. Though it started as a small diner, it became the go-to family breakfast place for Canadians of all ages. And now, you enjoy it all at home with Cora delivered straight to your door.

For even more Cora at home, keep your eyes peeled for Cora products coming to your local grocery store in 2022.

To learn more about breakfast delivery, check out Cora's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.

