Toronto's New Fried Chicken Sandwich Has A Secret Ingredient & Your Inner Child Will Approve
The limited-edition sandwich is served on an iconic bagel, too.
If you're the kind of person who likes to eat dessert first, then you'll want to get your hands on this new sandwich in Toronto, which comes with a super sweet, super secret ingredient.
Kettlemans Bagel and Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken have teamed up to create a limited-edition fried chicken sandwich.
Launching November 16, the dish is far from your usual fried chicken feast. It comes topped with a hot Biscoff spread (a creamy cookie spread), so it's basically dinner and dessert in one.
The sandwich also features a Nashville hot fried chicken breast, deli cream cheese, and Nashville hot spice all served on a chewy Kettlemans bagel.
This isn't the first time Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken has pushed the limits of sandwich making. Last year, the restaurant launched an ice cream-stuffed chicken sandwich called the Nashville Ice.
The limited-edition dish can be ordered for dine in and takeout, and is only available for a few weeks.
Biscoff Bagel Sandwich
Price: $15
When: November 16, 2021 to December 10, 2021
Address: 656 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving something unique, this Biscoff-topped sandwich is worth a try.
