Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
best fried chicken in toronto

Toronto's New Fried Chicken Sandwich Has A Secret Ingredient & Your Inner Child Will Approve

The limited-edition sandwich is served on an iconic bagel, too.

Toronto's New Fried Chicken Sandwich Has A Secret Ingredient & Your Inner Child Will Approve
Kettlemans Bagel | Handout, Kettlemans Bagel | Handout

If you're the kind of person who likes to eat dessert first, then you'll want to get your hands on this new sandwich in Toronto, which comes with a super sweet, super secret ingredient.

Kettlemans Bagel and Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken have teamed up to create a limited-edition fried chicken sandwich.

Kettlemans Bagel | Handout

Launching November 16, the dish is far from your usual fried chicken feast. It comes topped with a hot Biscoff spread (a creamy cookie spread), so it's basically dinner and dessert in one.

The sandwich also features a Nashville hot fried chicken breast, deli cream cheese, and Nashville hot spice all served on a chewy Kettlemans bagel.

This isn't the first time Tokyo Hot Fried Chicken has pushed the limits of sandwich making. Last year, the restaurant launched an ice cream-stuffed chicken sandwich called the Nashville Ice.

The limited-edition dish can be ordered for dine in and takeout, and is only available for a few weeks.

Biscoff Bagel Sandwich

Kettlemans Bagel | Handout

Price: $15

When: November 16, 2021 to December 10, 2021

Address: 656 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving something unique, this Biscoff-topped sandwich is worth a try.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

A Toronto Cafe Will Give You Free Coffee This Weekend If You Brighten A Stranger's Day

Being kind pays off! ☕

@strangelovecafe | Instagram, @mikaylakuehn | Instagram

A Toronto coffee shop is proving that it really does pay to be kind. Strange Love Cafe is handing out free cups of coffee on November 13 in celebration of World Kindness Day, but there's a heartwarming catch.

In exchange for the drink, you'll be encouraged to brighten a stranger's day by giving them a World Kindness Day card.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's New Resto Selva Will Take You Deep Into A Jungle & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)

It's the world's first immersive, multi-sensory resto bar. 🦁

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

You can take a trip into the depths of a jungle at this this new spot in Toronto that's filled with roaming jaguars, glowing parrots, and leafy canopies.

Selva is the world's first immersive, multi-sensory resto bar that just opened its doors on November 4. Brought to life by The Fifth (the same people behind the vibrant patio RendezViews), the venue will sweep you away to another world, and here's a first look inside.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Heated Patios In Toronto Where You Can Enjoy A Cozy Meal Outdoors

There are some brand new spots to check out, too!

@xangotoronto | Instagram, @andrea3k_ | Instagram

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean patio season has to be. These stunning outdoor dining spots around Toronto are heated so that you can stay cozy and warm while enjoying a meal.

Whether you're out for a drink or ready for dinner, these patios have you covered when it comes to staying warm outside.

Keep Reading Show less

This Swanky Restaurant In Toronto Is Like A Mini Trip To Milan & Here's A Look Inside

It's reopening for the first time since 2019.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

A little piece of Milan is coming to Toronto, and you don't need to pack a suitcase in order to experience it. Trattoria Milano is the latest food concept by Eataly, and you can enjoy Northern Italian cuisine in a Milanese-inspired setting.

Located on the second floor of the Italian food complex, the restaurant opened briefly in February 2019 but has since been closed. It will officially reopen its doors for dinner service on November 10, and here's a sneak peek of what you can expect to find.

Keep Reading Show less