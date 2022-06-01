You Can Play Classic 'Squid Game' Games In Ottawa At Tonight's Korean Culture Fest
*cue the music*
If you watched the Netflix hit Squid Game (if not, where have you been?) and wanted to play the childhood games highlighted throughout the series, now you have your chance.
You can head down to Lansdowne Park in Ottawa this afternoon, June 1, and join the cultural festival, Heart of Korea: Jeollabuk-Do. The cultural booths and classic games open up at 4 p.m. where you can make dalgona, the Korean candy in simple shapes, and so much more.
Playing the Korean game tuho at the culture day in Ottawa. Courtesy of Korean Cultural Centre Canada
Not only can you race to see who can carve out their dalgona honeycomb candy first, but you can also try your hand at playing ddakji, the game with bean bags played on the subway platform in the Netflix show.
You can also try the game tuho, which includes throwing sticks into a pot, or jegichagi, which is kind of like kickball but the jegi (the ball replacement) is made with paper and a coin. You can also play games called minhwa, gongginori and ddakjichigi.
Once you've competed in traditional playground games, you can feast on street food like tteokbokki, shop at a flea market and learn more about the culture from an exhibition. A number of performances will start at 6 p.m., such as a hanbok fashion show, a demonstration from a master calligrapher, as well as a pansori chant.
You can also learn how to do calligraphy with a brush and ink yourself, try on traditional hanbok outfits and indulge in Korean-style corn dogs. There are a number of ways to immerse yourself in Korean heritage, at different craft and activity booths.
The event on Wednesday, June 1 is free for all to join. There is a second day of events on Thursday, June 2, but it's open only to those who have previously registered, with ties to Korea, such as adoptees, to experience Korean culture.
