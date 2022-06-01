NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa festivals

You Can Play Classic 'Squid Game' Games In Ottawa At Tonight's Korean Culture Fest

*cue the music*

Ottawa Staff Writer
Carving out dalgona honeycomb candy. Right: Playing Korean game from 'Squid Game'.

Carving out dalgona honeycomb candy. Right: Playing Korean game from 'Squid Game'.

Courtesy of Korean Cultural Centre Canada

If you watched the Netflix hit Squid Game (if not, where have you been?) and wanted to play the childhood games highlighted throughout the series, now you have your chance.

You can head down to Lansdowne Park in Ottawa this afternoon, June 1, and join the cultural festival, Heart of Korea: Jeollabuk-Do. The cultural booths and classic games open up at 4 p.m. where you can make dalgona, the Korean candy in simple shapes, and so much more.

Playing the Korean game tuho at the culture day in Ottawa. Playing the Korean game tuho at the culture day in Ottawa. Courtesy of Korean Cultural Centre Canada

Not only can you race to see who can carve out their dalgona honeycomb candy first, but you can also try your hand at playing ddakji, the game with bean bags played on the subway platform in the Netflix show.

You can also try the game tuho, which includes throwing sticks into a pot, or jegichagi, which is kind of like kickball but the jegi (the ball replacement) is made with paper and a coin. You can also play games called minhwa, gongginori and ddakjichigi.

Once you've competed in traditional playground games, you can feast on street food like tteokbokki, shop at a flea market and learn more about the culture from an exhibition. A number of performances will start at 6 p.m., such as a hanbok fashion show, a demonstration from a master calligrapher, as well as a pansori chant.

You can also learn how to do calligraphy with a brush and ink yourself, try on traditional hanbok outfits and indulge in Korean-style corn dogs. There are a number of ways to immerse yourself in Korean heritage, at different craft and activity booths.

The event on Wednesday, June 1 is free for all to join. There is a second day of events on Thursday, June 2, but it's open only to those who have previously registered, with ties to Korea, such as adoptees, to experience Korean culture.

Jeollabuk-do: Culture Day at Lansdowne Park

Racing to cut out the Korean honeycomb candy dalgona.

Racing to cut out the Korean honeycomb candy dalgona.

Courtesy of Korean Cultural Centre Canada

Price: Free

When: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4 p.m.

Address: 1525 Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pretend you're competing in Squid Game, without the threat to your life, and immerse yourself in Korean culture at this Ottawa festival.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...