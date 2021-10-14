Trending Tags

'Squid Game' Ddakji Challenge Has Torontonians Flipping Envelopes At A TTC Station (VIDEO)

*cue the menacing string music here*

'Squid Game' Ddakji Challenge Has Torontonians Flipping Envelopes At A TTC Station (VIDEO)
@almightykishka | Instagram

Netflix's South Korean hit series Squid Game has taken the whole world by storm and now it's actually getting played out right here in one of downtown Toronto's TTC subway stations.

Don't worry though, nobody is playing the high-stakes, life-or-death games all of the teal track-suited characters play in the show — instead, people are playing the ddakji challenge, or envelope-flipping challenge, seen in the first episode.

In a video shared by YouTuber Kishka on October 13, two people can be seen playing ddakji at Bloor-Yonge station.

"I chose Bloor subway station specifically because it was a larger platform," Kishka told Narcity over Instagram. "[T]hat way, when playing the game, I wouldn't have to worry about the blue or red card falling into the tracks. Other station platforms are smaller."

Kishka decided to recreate the scene because Squid Game was "one of the best shows [they've] ever watched," and told us it was played and filmed on October 9.

Since Squid Game was first released on September 17, Forbes reports that the show has hit the screens of 111 million fans across the world and become Netflix's most-streamed show to date.

"It was crazy because every 3 minutes when the subway would come, dozens of people would actually notice this game because of how popular the show was," Kishka said. "Some watched for a bit [and some] called me bad at it [while] others stood there waiting for the next subway, stunned by the creativity of this."

@almightykishka | Instagram

The YouTuber, who is the person wearing a suit in the video, said they chose to play with someone they regularly see at the intersection of Yonge and Dundas asking for money.

"He wasn't sure at first but after 30 minutes of off-camera explaining and also giving him money upfront, he was totally fine with it," Kishka said. "It was sort of a way where I could help him if he could help me. I think that was the most money he's made in a while in the shortest time and it was fun playing with him. [H]e was really patient!"

It seems like Torontonians just can't get enough of Squid Game, as one Toronto bakery is even now selling dalgona candy.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

