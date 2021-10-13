Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink

Dalgona Candy From 'Squid Game' Is Being Sold At This Toronto Bakery This Month

Do you think you could carve a design without it cracking?

Dalgona Candy From 'Squid Game' Is Being Sold At This Toronto Bakery This Month
@savorology | Instagram, @savorology | Instagram

Squid Game, a Korean hit series on Netflix, has taken the world by storm and dalgona candy along with it.

Toronto bakery Savorology is serving up the to-die-for treats until the end of October and has been giving one dalgona candy away for free with every purchase made.

Savorology told Narcity they were originally going to end their promotion on October 11 but decided to keep it going until the end of the month because "people loved it."

Dalgona candy, a Korean honeycomb toffee dessert, is featured on the show's third episode and has gone viral on TikTok with the #dalgonacandychallenge garnering 10.2 million views.

In the show, the players of the game are forced to carve out shapes from the candy without cracking it or face deadly consequences.

Savorology's dalgona candy is imprinted with the options of a star, triangle, heart or flower design. Similar to the designs, players in Squid Game were forced to carve out such as a triangle, star, circle or umbrella.

So if you want to give the challenge a try and see if you could carve out the design you have until the end of October to get one from Savorology.

Savorology

Price:💸

Address: 4271 Sheppard Ave. E., Unit 15, Toronto

Why You Need To Go: To try a delicious dessert straight from your screen on Netflix's Squid Game.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Mega Influencer Says He'll Recreate 'Squid Game' IRL If His Video Hits 10 Million Likes

Are you ready?

Mr Beast | TikTok, Squid Game | Neflix

A TikToker promised to recreate challenges based on the popular Netflix show Squid Game if he got 10 million likes on a post.

The post by MrBeast, captioned "It's in your hands, TikTok", received more than 13 million likes within 24 hours.

Keep Reading Show less

Obsessed With Netflix's 'Squid Game'? Then These 9 Shows & Movies Are Your Next Must-Watch

Here is what you'll want to binge next. 🍿

Youngkyu Park | Netflix, Youngkyu Park | Netflix

Are you searching for movies and shows like Squid Games on Netflix? If so, we have nine survival game-themed shows and movies you'll want to watch next.

Grab your snacks; there are so many similar shows where people need to compete in deadly games that you won't want to miss.

Keep Reading Show less

9 'Squid Game' Challenges That Totally Would Have Been Played If It Had Been In Canada

Which one would you win?

Squid Game | Netflix, Sergey Novikov | Dreamstime

If you've seen Squid Game on Netflix you'll know what the game is all about. If you haven't, you'll almost certainly have been asked about it in conversations with your friends and family.

In the South-Korea-based show, cash-strapped people are given a number to call to take part in a bunch of high-risk children's games for a huge cash prize. However, if they fail the challenge or lose, they die.

Keep Reading Show less

This 'Squid Game' TikTok Shows How It Would Be The Most Canadian Challenge Ever

We all know the struggle of colouring in Nunavut.

centennialjayttv | TikTok

There's a hilarious Squid Game TikTok that shows what it might be like here and how it would have the most Canadian challenge ever.

If you haven't seen this hit Netflix show yet, it's basically a fight to the death where players from different walks of life compete in a bunch of children's games for the chance of winning a huge cash prize but run the risk of facing fatal penalties for losing.

Keep Reading Show less