Dalgona Candy From 'Squid Game' Is Being Sold At This Toronto Bakery This Month
Do you think you could carve a design without it cracking?
Squid Game, a Korean hit series on Netflix, has taken the world by storm and dalgona candy along with it.
Toronto bakery Savorology is serving up the to-die-for treats until the end of October and has been giving one dalgona candy away for free with every purchase made.
Savorology told Narcity they were originally going to end their promotion on October 11 but decided to keep it going until the end of the month because "people loved it."
Dalgona candy, a Korean honeycomb toffee dessert, is featured on the show's third episode and has gone viral on TikTok with the #dalgonacandychallenge garnering 10.2 million views.
In the show, the players of the game are forced to carve out shapes from the candy without cracking it or face deadly consequences.
Savorology's dalgona candy is imprinted with the options of a star, triangle, heart or flower design. Similar to the designs, players in Squid Game were forced to carve out such as a triangle, star, circle or umbrella.
So if you want to give the challenge a try and see if you could carve out the design you have until the end of October to get one from Savorology.
Savorology
Price:💸
Address: 4271 Sheppard Ave. E., Unit 15, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: To try a delicious dessert straight from your screen on Netflix's Squid Game.