Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
netflix canada

A TikToker Says Netflix's 'Squid Game' Is Not The Same Show With English Subtitles

A part of the story supposedly gets lost in translation.

A TikToker Says Netflix's 'Squid Game' Is Not The Same Show With English Subtitles
Squid Game | Netflix

If you didn't watch Squid Game in its original Korean, did you even really watch it?

The wildly popular Netflix show loses a bit of its edge when translated into English subtitles, according to a bilingual TikToker's viral explainer video.

Youngmi Mayer says the biggest problem is that the English subtitles fudge a lot of the dialogue, replacing entire sentences with ones that are slightly different, which ends up cutting a layer of the story out, according to her.

"If you don't understand Korean you didn't really watch the same show," she tweeted after watching Squid Game with English subtitles. "[The] translation was so bad. The dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved."

Squid Game is about people playing children's games for a shot at tens of millions of dollars, with death awaiting anyone who loses.

That doesn't change in translation, but Mayer says the English version misses some of the class struggle elements that play a big part in many Korean films, including the Oscar-winning Parasite.

"That is a huge trope in Korean media — the poor person who is smart and clever and just isn't wealthy," she said.

Her video about the differences has racked up more than 9 million views on TikTok so far.

@youngmimayer

#squidgame translations are sooo wrong here’s a little example

"The English subtitles are the worst," Mayer says. "The closed captioning in most shows is auto-generated for viewers who have hearing difficulties."

"The English dialogue subtitles are better, but even those aren't 100% accurate", she says.

In one of Mayer's examples, a woman tries to convince others to play the game with her.

"I'm not a genius, but I still got it worked out," she says, according to the English subtitles.

Mayer says the woman is actually talking about her street smarts.

"I am very smart, I just never got a chance to study," she says in Korean.

Mayer says the whole thing shows why translators need more pay and respect for what they do.

We've reached out to Netflix for a comment.

Translation issues aside, Squid Game is an international hit, and is reportedly on track to pass Bridgerton as Netflix's biggest series ever.

From Your Site Articles

These 'Squid Game' Halloween Costume Ideas Definitely Get The Green Light

You can DIY or find stuff on Amazon Canada and H&M!

Amazon Canada, Netflix | YouTube

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Move over Money Heist, because there's a new red jumpsuit in town! Everyone's watching and talking about Squid Game, the latest global sensation on Netflix, so it's no surprise that we all want to dress up as characters from the Korean series this year.

Keep Reading Show less

TikTok & Instagram Star Gabriel Salazar Has Died In A Car Crash In Texas

Three other passengers in the car were also killed.

@gabenotbabee | Instagram

Tiktoker Gabriel Salazar has died following a car crash in Texas, according to local authorities.

The 19-year-old, known as @gabenotbabe to his 2.2 million Tiktok followers and @gabenotbabee to his 800,000+ Instagram fans, was the driver involved in a fatal car crash on Sunday, September 26, that killed himself and three passengers.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Filming Locations You Can Visit In Ontario That Actually Appeared In Your Fave TV Show

You can use Netflix's new map to explore even more places!

Netflix, Ken Woroner | Netflix

Move over, Hollywood! So many shows were filmed right here in Ontario, and you can visit the locations in real life.

These spots are featured in the fictional worlds of Gilead, Stars Hollow, and more, and you'll feel like you've stepped on set when exploring these places.

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix Revealed The Top 10 Movies & TV Shows That Viewers Are Totally Obsessed With

Of course Bridgerton is the most popular TV show!

Charles Deluvio | Unsplash, @bridgertonnetflix | Instagram

If you've always wanted to know what other people are streaming the most, Netflix just revealed the top 10 movies and TV shows that viewers around the world have been watching.

Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, shared the stats at Vox Media's Code Conference on September 27 based on two different metrics.

Keep Reading Show less