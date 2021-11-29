Trending Tags

This Ottawa Shop Has 14 Festive Flavours Of Ice Cream & One Tastes Like Gingerbread Cookies

Eggnog, hot chocolate, sugar plum fairy and more! 🍦

This Ottawa Shop Has 14 Festive Flavours Of Ice Cream & One Tastes Like Gingerbread Cookies
@elees3 | Instagram, @themerrydairy | Instagram

These festive treats will knock the elf off your shelf.

The Merry Dairy is serving up 14 holiday flavours ice cream and you'll want to try them all.

This Ottawa Shop Has 14 Festive Flavours Of Ice Cream & One Tastes Like Gingerbread Cookies The Merry Dairy

Instead of an advent calendar, you can countdown to Christmas with a scoop of some of their flavours like Sugar Plum Fairy, Cranberry Orange, Gingerbread, Hot chocolate, Peppermint Crackle, Brandy And Eggnog, Baba Yaga Fruitcake, and Santa's Milk And Cookies.

Also new this year is Reindeer Tracks a festive twist on the classic Moose Tracks flavour and has a red nose.

You can get your hands on a container of the holiday ice cream in-store, or get them delivered to your home. Prices per pint range from $9 to 10.

The Merry Dairy

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Ice cream

Address: 102 Fairmont Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The most festive ice cream in the city, with flavours suitable for any Christmas craving.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

