So Many Ottawa Cats Are Up For Adoption & They're All Named After Rock Legends
Bowie, Jimi, Janis & Stevie all need a fur-ever home.😻
Do you want a new fluffy best friend? There are several Ottawa cats up for adoption, and they are all named after rock legends.
There are three kittens, Bowie who loves to say hello to everyone he meets, Jimi who you can often find purring and cuddling; and Janis, a sweet girl that will alternate between racing around and snuggling on your lap.
Or you can give a forever home to Stevie, a gorgeous adult with black and white fur.
According to Ottawa Kitten Rescue, all four cats are available for adoption, and you can apply to adopt online.
The adoption fee is $350, covering age-appropriate vaccines, deworming, and being spayed or neutered.
In addition to these cute felines, there are plenty of other cats that need homes like Wanda and Cosmo, named after the characters from The Fairly OddParents.