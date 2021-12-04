EN - News
Here Are The Top Pet Names In Ottawa For 2021 & One Is Inspired By 'The Lion King'
Is your cat or dogs name on the list? 🐶
1m
8s
Are you unsure what to name your new kitten or puppy? Rover just revealed the top pet names in Ottawa for 2021, and some of the picks might surprise you.
Two top trending names are Blue for dogs and Simba for cats, just like the character from The Lion King.
This year's name inspiration is super diverse, including food (Pumpkin and Caramel), space (Venus, Cosmo and Astro) and the Royal family (Archie, Harry and Charlotte).
The top names for dogs are Luna, Bella, Bailey, Daisy, and Lucy for females, or Milo, Charlie, Max, Toby, and Ace for males.
The popular picks for female cats are Luna, Kitty, Stella, Ella, and Molly for females, or Simba, Max, Milo, Ollie and Oscar for males.