Rover Just Revealed The Most Popular Pet Names In Canada & Human Names Are Definitely A Thing
Is your dog or cat name on the list? 🐶🐱
Rover just released 2022's most popular pet names in Canada, and quite a few of them are human-like.
This year, Rover, an online marketplace for loving pet care, released its tenth annual Top Pet Names Report. The insights draw "from millions of user-submitted pet names provided by Rover pet parents over the last decade, and breaks down the most influential trends leading up to 2022," they stated in a press release.
"Looking back at the last ten years of pet names data, we can see that the humanization of pets has become an increasingly influential macro trend for pet naming conventions," Kate Jaffe, a trend expert at Rover, said.
Bella and Max have been popular dog names for the past 10 years and are still at the top of the 2022 list.
"Rover's database of millions of user-submitted pet names reveals how names we lovingly choose for our pets reflect our passions and lifestyles, and often serve as a time capsule for the moment we welcomed them into our families," Jaffe added.
The 2022 top 10 male dog names in Canada are:
- Charlie
- Milo
- Max
- Cooper
- Leo
- Rocky
- Buddy
- Teddy
- Winston
- Toby
Meanwhile, the 2022 top 10 female dog names in Canada are:
- Luna
- Bella
- Daisy
- Lucy
- Lola
- Lily
- Zoe
- Molly
- Nala
- Coco
The most popular names for male cats include:
- Charlie
- Leo
- Milo
- Oliver
- Jack
- Simba
- Max
- Loki
- Gus
- Jasper
On the other hand, the top 10 female cat names in Canada are:
- Luna
- Bella
- Lily
- Lucy
- Daisy
- Lola
- Nala
- Kitty
- Sophie
- Cleo
Other names that made the top 100 list include some inspired by food. Burrito, Gravy, Mint, Kimchi and Kit Kat are all dog names that became a lot more popular in 2022 compared to 2021. In the cat world, Donut, Biscuit, Banana, Brownie and Pickle are growing in popularity.
However, in 2022 "the top-trending food-inspired names" for dogs include Hotpot, Sashimi, Pastrami and Calzone.
"As taste buds and foodie trends evolve, so do food-inspired pet names," Rover stated in a press release.
Music legends such as Elvis, Rihanna, and Mozart are also becoming quite common. And for those who watch Netflix's hit series Stanger Things,various character names are growing in popularity.
Eleven, Will, Murray, Hopper, Billy, Robin and Chrissy are amongst the Stranger Things-inspired dog names, thanks to the release of season 4.