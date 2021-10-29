Trending Tags

Ottawa
So Many Ottawa Kittens Are Up For Adoption & They're All Named After Santa's Reindeer

Rudolph, Dasher & Prancer need furr-ever homes. 😻

So Many Ottawa Kittens Are Up For Adoption & They're All Named After Santa's Reindeer
Courtesy of Ottawa Kitten Rescue

If you are looking for a furry new friend, these Ottawa kittens are up for adoption, and they are all named after Santa's reindeer.

The adorable fluffy felines are Rudolph, Dasher, Prancer, Vixen and Cupid.

According to Ottawa Kitten Rescue, the cats will be available for adoption in a few weeks, and if you're interested, you will need to fill out a form online.

Courtesy of Ottawa Kitten Rescue

To be eligible to bring one of the kittens home, you will also need to live within a two-hour drive of Ottawa.

Courtesy of Ottawa Kitten Rescue

The adoption fee is $350 and includes deworming, age-appropriate vaccines, along with them being spayed or neutered.

Courtesy of Ottawa Kitten Rescue

The organization that aims to help vulnerable animals also has several other cats with fun-themed names that need homes, like the Star Wars, Outerbanks and rock icons families.

