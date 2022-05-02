8 Spots To Visit In Toronto This Summer If You're Craving A Beach Vacation
A little taste of the tropics. ☀️
Toronto may not be the first place that comes to mind when someone says "beach vacation", but you can still get a little taste of that summer vacay life without leaving the city.
From pool bars to sandy beaches, these places offer tropical vibes and are the perfect spots to soak up that sunshine.
Toronto Beach Club
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving a little escape to a beach resort, then look no further than this restaurant which opened last year. The venue boasts views of Lake Ontario and has a wraparound patio filled with lights, greenery, and ocean vibes where you can sip cocktails in the sun.
Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 104 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bursting with tropical decor, this restaurant will whisk you away to the Caribbean. You can enjoy authentic dishes like jerk chicken and even go rum tasting.
Sugar Beach
Price: Free
Address: Sugar Beach, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This perfectly pink park is a dreamy spot to enjoy the sun and water views. You can lounge beneath a rosy umbrella and listen to the sound of waves.
Miss Thing's
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1279 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Hawaii at this tropical restaurant and bar, where you can sip boozy drinks straight from a pineapple.
Grand Bizarre
Price: 💸💸💸
When: Reopening date to be announced
Address: 15 Saskatchewan Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip cocktails poolside and relax in private cabanas at Toronto's largest indoor and outdoor supper club.
Ward's Island Beach
Price: $8.70 ferry fee per adult
Address: Ward's Island Beach, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cruise your way across the water to an island beach for the perfect summer adventure. You can go for a dip, lay in the sand, and explore the many attractions on the island.
Cabana Pool Bar
Price: 💸💸💸
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Resort vibes, shining water views, swimming, cocktails, and more await at this pool bar, which features events all summer long.
Lavelle
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 627 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located 16 floors above the city, this rooftop patio is complete with a pool, cabanas, and 360-degree views. Sip summer cocktails or enjoy a meal with friends as you gaze over the city.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.