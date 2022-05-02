NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

8 Spots To Visit In Toronto This Summer If You're Craving A Beach Vacation

A little taste of the tropics. ☀️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Miss Thing's in Toronto, Ontario. Right: Cabana Pool Bar in Toronto, Ontario.

Toronto may not be the first place that comes to mind when someone says "beach vacation", but you can still get a little taste of that summer vacay life without leaving the city.

From pool bars to sandy beaches, these places offer tropical vibes and are the perfect spots to soak up that sunshine.

Toronto Beach Club

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1681 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving a little escape to a beach resort, then look no further than this restaurant which opened last year. The venue boasts views of Lake Ontario and has a wraparound patio filled with lights, greenery, and ocean vibes where you can sip cocktails in the sun.

Website

Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Address: 104 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Bursting with tropical decor, this restaurant will whisk you away to the Caribbean. You can enjoy authentic dishes like jerk chicken and even go rum tasting.

Website

Sugar Beach

Price: Free

Address: Sugar Beach, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This perfectly pink park is a dreamy spot to enjoy the sun and water views. You can lounge beneath a rosy umbrella and listen to the sound of waves.

Website

Miss Thing's 

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1279 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Hawaii at this tropical restaurant and bar, where you can sip boozy drinks straight from a pineapple.

Website

Grand Bizarre 

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Reopening date to be announced

Address: 15 Saskatchewan Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip cocktails poolside and relax in private cabanas at Toronto's largest indoor and outdoor supper club.

Website

Ward's Island Beach

Price: $8.70 ferry fee per adult

Address: Ward's Island Beach, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Cruise your way across the water to an island beach for the perfect summer adventure. You can go for a dip, lay in the sand, and explore the many attractions on the island.

Website

Cabana Pool Bar

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Opening date to be announced

Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Resort vibes, shining water views, swimming, cocktails, and more await at this pool bar, which features events all summer long.

Website

Lavelle

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 627 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located 16 floors above the city, this rooftop patio is complete with a pool, cabanas, and 360-degree views. Sip summer cocktails or enjoy a meal with friends as you gaze over the city.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

