This Christmas Cocktail In Toronto Made The Internet Swoon & It's Back For Another Year
People were reaching out about the drink from all over the world.
A Christmas-themed cocktail in Toronto that received some major love across the globe is back for another year, so set your eggnog aside.
Little Snowflake is a festive drink that was first created in 2019 as part of Hawaiian resto Miss Thing's holiday menu. The beverage, which features a tiny snowman in the bottom of a collins glass, was shared around the world and recreated by bartenders in different countries, and you can enjoy it again at Miss Thing's this season.
Nav Sangha, owner at Miss Thing's, and Brenton Mowforth, a home bartender who collaborated on the drink, spoke with Narcity about the renowned cocktail that "stole Christmas," and what you can expect this year.
How was the drink created?
Sangha says it all started in 2019 when he decided to host a Hawaii-themed Aloha Christmas pop-up at Miss Thing's complete with festive cocktails.
"I worked on a lot of the cocktail ideas with my daughter, she's 8 years old," he says. "She actually worked pretty hands on on the Little Snowflake, one that we came up with together, at least in terms of how the cocktail looks at the presentation."
"It was challenging because how do you do something that's that cute and still make it look not totally corny?"
Setting up the tiny snowman in the glass also came with its set of challenges, according to Mowforth.
"[It] was originally in some kind of mix between a rocks glass and a wineglass [...] And it just wasn't working out, so eventually they decided to use a collins glass, which just worked out perfectly, and fit the marshmallow perfect."
What response did you get?
"I took a picture of it and then when I published it, it just absolutely went bonkers," Mowforth says. "People were reposting it, you know, five, six times a day. Massive, massive accounts were reposting it."
"There were bars in the States and England, Australia [reaching out], like all over," says Sangha. "It still got shared like crazy once again last year and it's pretty fun to watch people from bars all around the world taking a crack at recreating it."
"I believe every single person saw it," Mowforth laughs. "People that aren't even in the cocktail industry or cocktail community were saying that they saw it too — this thing was viral, like across the world."
The cocktail was even dubbed, "The Drink That Stole Christmas" by Drink Tank.
"It seems like every time I publish it, the response is very similar, it just blows across the world, and people all over are just recreating it at home," says Mowforth.
What's new this year?
Little Snowflake has sprinkled its way back to the city for another year, and you can find it at Miss Thing's until December 31. The drink has been tweaked this season and includes flavours like rhubarb and elderflower.
"We have a follow-up cocktail that we added this year called Misha's Milk Punch, which is also equally cute to Little Snowflake. So definitely one to look for," Sangha says.
As for how exactly the snowman is set up at the bottom of the glass, Sangha says it's all about the "mystery."
"I'm not going to share it!" he laughs.
Little Snowflake
Price: $17
When: Until December 31, 2021
Address:1279 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip on a Christmas cocktail that spread cheer across the globe.
