The Fairmont Royal York Is Getting A Pop-Up Christmas Bar Worthy Of Clark Griswold

Visit An Enchanting Castle
Price: $30+ per adult
When: November 25 to December 30, 2021
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can have a date that's straight out of a fairytale at this sparkling Christmas castle. Is there anything more romantic than strolling mitten-in-mitten through Casa Loma's illuminated gardens?
Website
Wander Through A Starlit Market
Price: $8 per person on Friday evenings and weekends
When: November 18 to December 31, 2021
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District is a dreamy place to spend some time together during the holiday season. The Winter Village is filled with strings of lights, vendors, photo ops, and so much magic.
Website
Take A Holiday Trip To Bali
Price: 💸💸
When: Late November to New Year's Eve
Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't have to go far for a mini couple's retreat this Christmas. Little Sister is hosting a Java Jingle bar that will make you feel like you're on a trip to Bali, and it has tons of festive drinks.
Website
Spend The Day In A Winter Village
Price: Free
When: November 23 to December 31, 2021
Address: 28 Bathurst St. Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Stackt is transforming into a Christmas paradise for the Holiday Hills event, and you can shop at markets, take part in holiday-themed workshops, play crokicurl, and more.
Website
Celebrate Everything Festive At WinterFest
Price: $29.99 per daily ticket
When: November 13 to December 31, 2021
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's Wonderland is turning into an all-out Christmas extravaganza, and you can wander through a twinkling tunnel, glide across Snow Flake Lake, try festive food, and more.
Website
Glide Across A Glistening Ice Loop
Price: Free admission
When: Opening November 15, 2021, to March 6, 2022, depending on weather
Address: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Harbourfront Centre's new ice rink has a sparkling loop you can skate around, and it even comes with views of Lake Ontario.
Website
Dine In A Glowing Dome
Price: $67.80+ per person
Address: 220 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Proof Bar has brought back its glowing dome dining experience, and you can enjoy a meal with that special someone in a wintery wonderland.
Website
Listen To Christmas Songs Surrounded By Glowing Candles
Price: $30+ per person
When: Select nights from December 8 to 22, 2021
Address: 115 Simpson Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fever's Candlelight: Holiday Special is brimming with romance. You can listen to a live string quartet perform holiday classics in a candlelit church.
Website
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.