The Fairmont Royal York Is Getting A Pop-Up Christmas Bar Worthy Of Clark Griswold

The most festive way to spend Christmas vacation.

The Fairmont Royal York Is Getting A Pop-Up Christmas Bar Worthy Of Clark Griswold
@sarahpsmart | Instagram, @fairmontroyalyork | Instagram

This over-the-top Christmas bar will add some extra jingle to your season. The Thirsty Elf is returning to the Fairmont Royal York on November 19, and you can sip themed drinks in a holiday wonderland.

Located on the avenue level of the building, the bar will whisk you away to the North Pole with its next-level decor and festive menu.

The space will be decked out from floor to ceiling in bright, kitschy Christmas decor, so be sure to wear your ugliest Christmas sweater.

The menu has themed drinks like The Naughty List, Polar Punch, and Christmoose Vacation, which you can sip from a moose cup that would make Clark Griswold proud.

There will also be a selection of food like The Charlie Brown Christmas Pretzel and Rudolph Pre-Work Out Snack. The experience is open from Thursdays to Saturdays and can be booked online.

The Thirsty Elf

Price: $16+ per cocktail

When: Thursday to Saturday, November 19 to December 18, 2021

Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Get in the Christmas spirit by sipping Christmas spirits at this all-out holiday paradise.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

