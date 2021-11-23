This Christmas Festival Near Toronto Has Holiday Funnel Cakes & Winter Wagon Rides
There are tons of new activities to enjoy!
This festive event near Toronto is so full of magic, it would make even Scrooge smile. Pingle's Farm Market is hosting its Christmas Fest starting November 27, and there are lots of new experiences to enjoy.
You can take a winter wagon ride through the snow, listen to live music, sip boozy drinks and cozy up by the new bonfire pits.
The Mistletoe Market offers lots of gifts, decor and treats, and you can also pick a Christmas tree from the lot.
The farm has a festive menu worthy of Mrs. Claus with both sweet and savoury dishes. You can get a head start on your Christmas feast by digging into the smoked turkey leg, sipping gingerbread coffee or indulging in the Very Merry Cheesecake Funnel Cake.
On December 11, you can bring your pup along to the Howl-idays event where they'll be treated to a "pupcake."
It is recommended that you purchase tickets in advance, and there are also packages available online such as the Festive Foodie Experience if you're looking for more holiday fun!
Christmas Fest
Pingle's Farm Market | Handout
Price: $15 for general admission
When: Weekends, November 27 to December 19, 2021
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get your fill of Christmas cheer at this festival, which has festive treats and holiday activities.
