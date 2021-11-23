Trending Tags

This Christmas Festival Near Toronto Has Holiday Funnel Cakes & Winter Wagon Rides

This festive event near Toronto is so full of magic, it would make even Scrooge smile. Pingle's Farm Market is hosting its Christmas Fest starting November 27, and there are lots of new experiences to enjoy.

You can take a winter wagon ride through the snow, listen to live music, sip boozy drinks and cozy up by the new bonfire pits.

The Mistletoe Market offers lots of gifts, decor and treats, and you can also pick a Christmas tree from the lot.

The farm has a festive menu worthy of Mrs. Claus with both sweet and savoury dishes. You can get a head start on your Christmas feast by digging into the smoked turkey leg, sipping gingerbread coffee or indulging in the Very Merry Cheesecake Funnel Cake.

On December 11, you can bring your pup along to the Howl-idays event where they'll be treated to a "pupcake."

It is recommended that you purchase tickets in advance, and there are also packages available online such as the Festive Foodie Experience if you're looking for more holiday fun!

Christmas Fest

Pingle's Farm Market | Handout

Price: $15 for general admission

When: Weekends, November 27 to December 19, 2021

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get your fill of Christmas cheer at this festival, which has festive treats and holiday activities.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

