This Ontario Christmas Market Will Sweep You Away To A Little Snowy Village In France
It's free to visit. ❄️
This Christmas market comes with some major European vibes, and it's a charming place to visit this holiday season.
Village Noël Temiskaming is returning to Northern Ontario on November 25 and bringing all sorts of festive magic with it.
The attraction transforms the New Liskeard Fairgrounds into a Christmas village with a New France theme where you can shop from local vendors, indulge in treats like maple taffy, and more.
Quaint cabins line the snowy streets, and activities like live music, axe-throwing, and magic shows will be taking place.
Put on your hat and scarf and take a trip to another world at this enchanting holiday village.
Village Noël
Price: Free admission
When: November 25 to 27, 2021
Address: May Street South, Temiskaming Shores, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a New-France-style Christmas village by heading to this charming attraction.
