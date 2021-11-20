Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ontario

This Ontario Christmas Market Will Sweep You Away To A Little Snowy Village In France

It's free to visit. ❄️

This Ontario Christmas Market Will Sweep You Away To A Little Snowy Village In France
Village Noël

This Christmas market comes with some major European vibes, and it's a charming place to visit this holiday season.

Village Noël Temiskaming is returning to Northern Ontario on November 25 and bringing all sorts of festive magic with it.

The attraction transforms the New Liskeard Fairgrounds into a Christmas village with a New France theme where you can shop from local vendors, indulge in treats like maple taffy, and more.

Quaint cabins line the snowy streets, and activities like live music, axe-throwing, and magic shows will be taking place.

Put on your hat and scarf and take a trip to another world at this enchanting holiday village.

Village Noël

Price: Free admission

When: November 25 to 27, 2021

Address: May Street South, Temiskaming Shores, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a New-France-style Christmas village by heading to this charming attraction.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Village In Ottawa Is Covered In Over 30k Lights & Looks Like A Christmas Card

You'll feel like you travelled back in time. 🎄

City of Ottawa | City Of Ottawa Museums

This winter, you can explore a historical village in Ottawa that has over 30,000 Christmas lights.

The Vintage Village Of Lights at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum is back on Fridays to Sundays from December 3 to 19 between 3:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's Enchanted Holiday Drive Is Back & It Will Take You Through 8 Fantastical Worlds

The immersive Christmas event is so magical! ✨

Enchanted Holiday Drive

You won't believe your eyes when you explore this magical Christmas drive-thru in Ottawa.

Enchanted Holiday Drive returns on select nights from December 1 to 23, and you can look forward to new surprises.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Farm Is Getting A Candlelit Christkindl Market & It's Like Being In Germany

You can sip Glühwein and indulge in European food. 🍷

Christkindl Market | Facebook

You can take a holiday trip to Germany at this enchanting Ontario spot. Glencolton Farm, located just over two hours from Toronto, is hosting its annual Christkindl Market, and the barn and surrounding area will be transformed into a European-style holiday wonderland.

You can shop from a variety of vendors, listen to performances, and ride around in a sleigh.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Floating Christmas Market Is Returning & You Can Get A Tree On A Twinkling Ship

There will be festive music, vendors, and more!

@davidmccrossan | Instagram, @devvlp | Instagram

Ahoy, mateys! A very unique Christmas tree market is floating its way into Toronto, and it's full of holiday magic.

Tall Ship Trees, located on the Empire Sandy, is returning for a second year starting December 2, and you can shop for your Christmas tree on board a historic tall ship.

Keep Reading Show less