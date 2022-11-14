This New France-Style Christmas Village In Ontario Has A Twinkling Market & European Vibes
It's returning for the first time in 3 years.
You'll feel like you've taken a holiday trip to Europe at this twinkling Christmas village in Ontario, and the best part is, you don't even need to buy a plane ticket.
Village Noël is returning for the first time since 2019, and you can enjoy tons of winter magic. The New France-style Christmas village is running from November 24 to 26 at the Fall Fair Grounds in New Liskeard.
The event will transform the fairgrounds into a wintery wonderland that will take you back in time. There will be vendors, activities, food, and more.
Twinkly chalet-style booths will fill the area, and you can shop for stocking stuffers and more. Products include cheese, popcorn, soap, art, and other local goods.
Food vendors like BeaverTails, Mr. Sausage, and Bear's Fish Fry will be onsite to keep your tummy warm. There will also be a variety of activities and entertainment including log sawing, music, dancing troupes, and more.
There is no admission cost to visit this enchanting winter village.
There are lots of other magical Christmas villages to visit in Ontario this holiday season. Blue Mountain Village is transforming into a glittering winter wonderland for its annual Holiday Magic at Blue event. You can explore streets filled with garland and a dazzling light trail around a pond.
You can also visit a Christmas Land outside of Toronto. Niemi's Farm is bringing back its Scandinavian Christmas market complete with Polar Express Rides and bonfires.
Village Nöel
Price: Free admission
When: November 24 to 26, 2022
Address: May St. S., Temiskaming Shores, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step back in time at this twinkly Christmas village in Ontario.
