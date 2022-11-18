Toronto's Dazzling Christmas Bar Has Ornament Drinks & A Ceiling Filled With Bells (PHOTOS)
Things are lit at this dazzling Christmas bar in Toronto. The Fairmont Royal York has brought back its festive watering hole for the holiday season, and you'll feel like Clark Griswold as you sip boozy drinks from moose mugs.
The Thirsty Elf pop-up is running Thursday through Saturday until December 17, 2022. The all-out Christmas bar is located on the MM Level of the hotel and features a new winter cabin theme this year.
The cozy space is decked out in all sorts of kitschy decor, from the ceiling hung with bells to the wrapping paper walls and frosty trees outside.
The drinks are just as festive as the bar, and you can sip the evening away like you're in the North Pole. Each cocktail is served in a unique glass, from ornaments to the iconic moose mug from National Lampoons Christmas Vacation.
The cocktail menu includes drinks like Gin-gle All The Way, Polar Punch, and Christmoose Vacation. The Milk & Cookies cocktail comes topped with an actual cookie, and it's fit for Santa himself.
There are also non-alcoholic beverages available such as Be Good For Goodness Sake and The Nice List. Patrons must be 19 or older, and there is a 1-hour limit for seating. The bar only accepts walk-ins.
While you're at the hotel, you can enjoy some other festive offerings, including a new Gingerbread Market and the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas Photo-Booth Pop-Up.
Price: $17 + per cocktail
When: Select nights until December 17, 2022
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip the night away at this festive bar with Christmas-themed drinks.
