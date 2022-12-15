7 Toronto Christmas Bars That Feel Like You're Sipping In Clark Griswold's Living Room
Time to get in the holiday spirit!
Sip, sip, hooray! Christmas is almost here, and if you're looking to fill up on some extra cheer, then these festive bars around Toronto are worth checking out.
You can sip holiday-themed drinks while surrounded by decor that Clark Griswold would definitely approve of. From tinsel-filled rooms to cozy outdoor patios, these spots while make your season lit.
Java Jingle Holiday Bar
Price: Prices vary
When: Until January 5, 2022
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Little Sister has opened its holiday bar at both of its locations this year, and you can sip like you're celebrating Christmas in Bali. The menu includes festive drinks like Grinch Please and Hot Girl Winter, and the bars are decked out in lights and sparkling decor.
Miracle
Price: $14 + per cocktail
When: Until December 31, 2022
Address: 875 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This all-out Christmas bar is brimming with kitschy decor, and it's like Clark Griswold's dream come true. You can enjoy holiday drinks in themed cups like Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex and Jingle Balls Nog, as well as snap some cute pics at the festive photo ops.
Project Gigglewater
Price: $17 + per cocktail
When: Until December 31, 2022
Address: 1369 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can have yourself a "Giggly Christmas" at this ornate bar. Project Gigglewater has transformed into a Christmas wonderland, and the menu offers drinks like A Flippin' Christmas Story and St. Nick Secret Spritz.
The Thirsty Elf
Price: $17 + per cocktail
When: Select nights until December 17, 2022
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Fairmont Royal York's festive pop-up bar is back, and you can sip drinks beneath a canopy of bells. The cozy space features cabin-themed decor this year, and the drink list includes Polar Punch and Christmoose Vacation.
Bad Santa
Price: $12 + per drink
When: Until December 31, 2022
Address: 512 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: From spiked hot cocoa to cocktails like You'll Shoot Your Rye Out, this new holiday pop-up at will definitely put you in the Christmas spirit. It features "over the top Clark Griswold-style decor," two indoor areas to drink in, and a festive outdoor patio.
Papi Chulo's Mistletoe's & Margaritas
Price: Prices vary
When: Until December 31, 2022
Address: 121 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This glittering pop-up has returned for a second year and it will whisk you away to a "Christmas wonderland." Guests are encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater or Santa hat.
Studio Chateau
Madeline at Studio Chateau.
Price: Prices vary
When: Until December 31, 2022
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Stackt Market, this twinkling spot is a "tinsel-lover’s dream," and you'll find a variety of warm cocktails here as well as tacos. The venue also hosts events like movie nights.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other substances. If you're going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.