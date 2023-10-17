The Magical CP Holiday Train Is Back For 2023 & There's Stops All Over Canada
'Tis the season! 🎄
The CP holiday train 2023 is coming to Canada, and the iconic Canadian holiday train will be bringing festive events to spots all over the country.
The Canadian Pacific Christmas train puts on live events and spreads holiday cheer, and the 2023 North American tour is set to start on November 20 and run until December 19.
At each stop people can go and see the brightly lit train and get to watch a live concert.
Musicians like Anyway Gang, Tyler Shaw and Kiesza will be putting on the free performances to help encourage donations to the local food banks at each stop.
Check out what stops the CP holiday train is making in Canada this year, and don't forget to bring a donation for the local food bank when you go to see the show.
Where does the CP holiday train stop?
The train will be rolling along the CP rails for the holiday season, stopping along the way to put on a show for local communities.
The Canadian Holiday Train route will travel from Maine to Montreal first, on November 21. It will continue on through Ontario, and travel across the country before ending in B.C.
The train will be stopping in Toronto on November 28, Winnipeg on December 3, and Calgary on December 9. For the detailed Canadian holiday train 2023 schedule you can look on the CPKC website.
There's also the U.S. holiday train route, which stops throughout different U.S. states before ending in Alberta.
CP Holiday Train 2023
Price: Free, but guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food and/or cash donations.
When: Running from November 20 to December 19.
Location: Different stops across Canada and the U.S. You can find the schedule here.
Why You Need To Go: The buzz this festive train brings through towns and cities will get you in the festive mood, and it's for a good cause!