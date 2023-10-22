The CP Holiday Train Is Returning To Ontario & Here's Where It's Making Stops
A magical Christmas tradition is coming back to Canada! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning with live events across the country and tons of Christmas cheer.
The magical Christmas train will be making lots of stops across Ontario during the season, with the fun set to kick off next month.
From November to December, the brightly-lit train will be making stops across Canada, putting on festive events to raise money, food and awareness for the work that food banks do in their communities.
The CP Holiday Train. Canadian Pacific
Artists will perform concerts at each stop, singing a mix of traditional and modern holiday-themed songs as well as popular original songs.
While the concerts are free, visitors are asked to bring a food or monetary donation, which organizers will be collecting at each stop.
A CP Holiday Train concert. Canadian Pacific
The event is the perfect way to get into the festive spirit this Christmas season. The CP Holiday Train will make its way into Ontario from Quebec on November 27, 2023, making its first stop in the province in Finch, Ontario, at 2:30 p.m.
Here's a full list of the Canadian CP Holiday Train route in Ontario and the start times of the festive events:
- Finch - November 27, 2023, at 2:45 p.m.
- Merrickville - November 27, 2023, at 5 p.m.
- Smith Falls - November 27, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.
- Perth - November 27, 2023, at 8 p.m.
- Belleville - November 28, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.
- Trenton - November 28, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.
- Brighton - November 28, 2023, at 11:45 a.m.
- Bowmanville - November 28, 2023, at 2 p.m.
- Oshawa - November 28, 2023, at 3:15 p.m.
- Toronto - November 28, 2023 at 8:30 p.m.
- Vaughan - November 29, 2023, at 10:15 a.m.
- Barrie - November 29, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.
- Mactier - November 29, 2023, at 3 p.m.
- Parry Sound - November 29, 2023, at 4:15 p.m.
- Shawanga - November 29, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.
- Rutter - November 29, 2023, at 7:10 p.m.
- Sudbury - November 29, 2023, at 9:15 p.m.
- Cartier - November 30, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.
- Chapleau - November 30, 2023, at 4:15 p.m.
- White River - November 30, 2023, at 9 p.m.
- Mobert - December 1, 2023, at 9:15 a.m.
- Heron Bay - December 1, 2023, at 11:15 a.m.
- Marathon - December 1, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.
- Schreiber - December 1, 2023, at 3 p.m.
- Nipigon - December 1, 2023, at 5:45 p.m.
- Igance - December 2, 2023, at 9:15 a.m.
- Dryden - December 2, 2023, at 11:45 a.m.
- Vermillion Bay - December 2, 2023, at 1:15 p.m.
- Kenora - December 2, 2023, at 3:45 p.m.
- Ingolf - December 2, 2023, at 5:05 p.m.
