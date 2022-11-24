Toronto's Christmas Bali Bar Has 17 Festive Cocktails & It's Like A Beach Vacay For Santa
Sip drinks like "Noggy and Nice" or "Sleigh, Queen, Sleigh."
This Christmas bar in Toronto is totally lit, and you can sip festive cocktails in an all-out holiday wonderland. You can find all the Christmas "spirits" at this spot, and even the Grinch would enjoy himself here.
Little Sister is bringing back its Java Jingle Holiday Bar, and this year, it will be taking place at both locations. The event is running until January 5 from 5 p.m. onwards.
The bars are decked out in nostalgic decor, from twinkly lights to garland and trees. You can celebrate the holiday season in a festive dreamland with tropical vibes and enjoy new drinks and glassware this year.
There are 17 themed cocktails to sip as well as two shooters. Some menu highlights include Apple Kris Kringle, which consists of brown butter sailor jerry spiced rum, spiced apple cider, lemon, winter spices, angostura bitters, and ginger beer, and Grinch Please, which comes with Amarula cream, Disaronno velvet, coconut milk, matcha mint tea, and vanilla rice milk.
Other festive sips include Polar Express, Getting Blitzened, and Hot Girl Winter. The food menu will be the same, and you can grab Dutch-Indo dishes like shrimp lettuce wraps and the Balinese shredded chicken taco, depending on the location.
Tropical holiday music as well as festive pop tunes will be playing, and you'll feel like you're on a Christmas beach vacay, especially with the vibes at Little Sister Portland's Bali Bar.
If you're looking for more festive places to sip around the city, you can check out the Thirsty Elf Bar at the Fairmont Royal York or the dazzling Miracle Christmas bar.
Java Jingle Holiday Bar
Price: Prices vary
When: Until January 5, 2022
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Sip drinks like you're on a Christmas vacation at this festive pop-up.