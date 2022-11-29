Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
toronto christmas market

This Toronto Christmas Market Has A Yurt Speakeasy & Ferris Wheel With CN Tower Views

It's free to visit!

Ontario Associate Editor
Ferris wheel with CN Tower views. Right: Madeline with a cocktail.

Ferris wheel with CN Tower views. Right: Madeline with a cocktail.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you're looking for something fun and festive to do this holiday season, then you might want to add this market to your plans. With local shops, wintry activities, and even a secret speakeasy, this spot will fill you with cheer.

Stackt Market has brought back its Holiday Hills experience, and it's fit for Santa himself. Running from November 18 to December 31, 2022, the event features tons of activities to get you in the festive spirit.

Whiskey speakeasy.Whiskey speakeasy.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Holiday Hills is free to explore, and you can see the market area decked out with trees and even a disco mistletoe for some holiday romance. You can shop for stocking stuffers from the local vendors and snap pics by the immersive photo experiences.

Inside the whiskey speakeasy.Inside the whiskey speakeasy.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

One highlight of the event is the whiskey bar speakeasy hidden in a yurt. You and your friends can enjoy a boozy drink in an intimate, cozy atmosphere complete with glowing lights and winter vibes.

You can also ride a ferris wheel and enjoy CN Tower views from the top. Tickets are required for this experience.

Ferris wheel.Ferris wheel.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you're looking for more boozy drinks, you can head to Studio Chateau, which is a "retro-inspired, tinsel-lover’s dream." You can find a variety of cocktails here, or head to the St-Rémy bar for spiked hot chocolate and apple cider.

Another new experience at the market is Unbounded Well, which claims to be "Toronto's First and Only Outdoor Wellness Playground." Here you can enjoy a unique spa experience complete with cold-plunge wells, Scandinavian saunas, and a geodesic dome studio.


Scandinavian saunas. Scandinavian saunas. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Other activities to check out include the s'mores fire pits, crokicurl rink, and holiday movie nights.

Holiday Hills at Stackt

Madeline at Studio Chateau. \u200b

Madeline at Studio Chateau.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: Free admission

When: Until December 31, 2022

Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get in the holiday spirit at this event, which has a Ferris wheel and yurt speakeasy.

Website


Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...