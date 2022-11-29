This Toronto Christmas Market Has A Yurt Speakeasy & Ferris Wheel With CN Tower Views
It's free to visit!
If you're looking for something fun and festive to do this holiday season, then you might want to add this market to your plans. With local shops, wintry activities, and even a secret speakeasy, this spot will fill you with cheer.
Stackt Market has brought back its Holiday Hills experience, and it's fit for Santa himself. Running from November 18 to December 31, 2022, the event features tons of activities to get you in the festive spirit.
Whiskey speakeasy.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Holiday Hills is free to explore, and you can see the market area decked out with trees and even a disco mistletoe for some holiday romance. You can shop for stocking stuffers from the local vendors and snap pics by the immersive photo experiences.
Inside the whiskey speakeasy.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
One highlight of the event is the whiskey bar speakeasy hidden in a yurt. You and your friends can enjoy a boozy drink in an intimate, cozy atmosphere complete with glowing lights and winter vibes.
You can also ride a ferris wheel and enjoy CN Tower views from the top. Tickets are required for this experience.
Ferris wheel.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you're looking for more boozy drinks, you can head to Studio Chateau, which is a "retro-inspired, tinsel-lover’s dream." You can find a variety of cocktails here, or head to the St-Rémy bar for spiked hot chocolate and apple cider.
Another new experience at the market is Unbounded Well, which claims to be "Toronto's First and Only Outdoor Wellness Playground." Here you can enjoy a unique spa experience complete with cold-plunge wells, Scandinavian saunas, and a geodesic dome studio.
Scandinavian saunas. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Other activities to check out include the s'mores fire pits, crokicurl rink, and holiday movie nights.
Holiday Hills at Stackt
Madeline at Studio Chateau.
Price: Free admission
When: Until December 31, 2022
Address: 28 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get in the holiday spirit at this event, which has a Ferris wheel and yurt speakeasy.
