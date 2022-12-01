This Farm Near Toronto Is Turning Into A 'Marshmallow World' & It Has All The Hallmark Vibes
You can wander through a forest filled with elves.
You can stroll through a real-life marshmallow world near Toronto this holiday season, and it looks just as sweet as it sounds. With wagon rides, a festive forest, and Hallmark vibes, this farm will make your Christmas merry and bright.
Campbell's Cross Farm is hosting a Marshmallow World Holiday Event from December 10 to 11, 2022, and it's like stepping into the North Pole. The farm, which is known for its sunflower fields, will be transforming into a winter wonderland, and you can enjoy a snowy day in the countryside.
There are tons of activities to take part in, including a meet and greet with Santa, a wooden ornament painting station, and delicious treats.
You can take a wagon ride to the maple bush, where there are fire pits to warm up by and roast marshmallows. While in the forest, you can embark on a scavenger hunt to find the elves hidden in the trees.
There are several Hallmark-themed photo op areas around the farm, including a festive backdrop in the barn, giant "LOVE" sign, and a mini Christmas tree field.
You can shop at the Holiday Market in the barn, visit "The Little Festive Coup" for some animal sightings, and sip hot cocoa while enjoying a freshly baked cookie. Don't forget to try the s'mores pancakes!
Tickets for the event are available online and cost $22.10 per person.
If you're looking for more festive farms to visit near Toronto, you can step into Christmas Land at Niemi's, or take a walk through an enchanted forest at Brooks.
Marshmallow World Holiday Event
Price: $22.10 per person
When: December 10 & 11, 2022
Address: 3634 King St., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a holiday wonderland at this festive farm near Toronto.
