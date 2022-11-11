This Christmas Market Near Toronto Lets You Hang Out With 'Goatie Elves' & Santa Alpacas
Baa-humbug!
This Christmas market near Toronto is so adorable, even Scrooge would want to get in on the fun. Haute Goat, located in Port Hope, is hosting Ye Olde Haute Goat Festive Market and Shmurgle, and you can visit goats dressed in their "festive best."
This is the second year the market is running, and it's taking place on November 26 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. You can shop from local vendors, visit adorable animals, enjoy tasty treats, and more.
The farm will be lit with twinkling lights and ornate trees to get you in the holiday spirit. Between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., you can visit the goats in their "winter wonderland playground."
You can expect to see "goatie elves" and alpacas dressed as Santa. You'll definitely want to snap some cute photos with these festive critters.
Head over to the fireside to listen to stories and to toast your own s'mores. There will be warm drinks and food available to keep you cozy.
You can also shop from a number of vendors at the Christmas market, including some make-your-own-gift vendors. Live music will play throughout for all those holiday feels.
Tickets are available online for $15 general admission or $35 for the Festive Shmrugle. A portion of the proceeds will go to Team Chelsea, a volunteer organization that helps find lost animals.
The farm is also running a contest that allows your put to get in on the festivities. You can send the venue a photo of your animal dressed in its "festive best" for a chance to win two tickets to the market. The winner will be featured on the Haute Goat Instagram page.
If you're looking to add some cuteness to your holiday season, this Christmas market is worth a trip.
Ye Olde Haute Goat Festive Market and Shmurgle
Price: $15 +
When: November 26, 2022
Address: 1166 5th Line, Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get festive with goats at this holiday market happening near Toronto.
