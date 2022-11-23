Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

toronto christmas markets

6 Christmas Markets Around Toronto That Are So Magical They'll Take You To Europe

No plane ticket needed. 🎄

Ontario Associate Editor
Woman holding a pretzel. Right: The Distillery Winter Village.

Courtesy of @janinecunha6345, @json_pix | Instagram

If you're dreaming of the snowy streets of Europe this holiday season, then you'll want to check out these enchanting Christmas markets around Toronto.

With twinkling lights and dreamy decor, these events will whisk you away to another world, and you can imagine you've gone on a mini Christmas vacation.

Christkindl Market

Price: Free admission

When: December 1 to 4, 2022

Address: 200 King St. W., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: This enchanting market is "straight out of a European Christmas storybook," and it will whisk you away to Germany. There are over 75 vendors to shop from, as well as a glistening ice rink and tasty treats.

Website

Friday Harbour Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 25 to December 23, 2022

Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON

Why You Need To Go: This harbour is transforming into a twinkling, Euoprean-style Christmas market for the holidays. From waterfront vendors to cozy lounges and boozy drinks, it's a magical spot to visit.

Website

The Distillery Winter Village

Price: $11 per adult

When: November 17 to December 31, 2022

Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The holiday season isn't complete without a trip to this iconic Toronto Christmas market. The Distillery Winter Village has all those European feels and was recently named one of the best Christmas markets in the world.

Website

Christmas Land at Niemi's

Price: $19.99 per adult for Christmas Land

When: Until December 22, 2022

Address: 18463 Ontario 48, East Gwillimbury, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step into the North Pole at this magical Christmas Land. The farm has transformed into a holiday dream with Polar Express rides and a Scandinavian-style market.

Website

Niagara Falls Christmas Market

Price: Free

When: Select days until December 18, 2022

Address: 4605 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Featuring vendors, live music, and interactive displays, this holiday market will put you in the Christmas spirit. You can even visit the Grinch and ride on glowing seesaws.

Website

St. Jacobs Market District Holiday Night Market

Price: $8 + per ticket

When: December 2, 2022

Address: 878 Weber St. N., St. Jacobs, ON

Why You Need To Go: This holiday night market is full of charm, and you can browse from a variety of local vendors and enjoy delicious treats. There will be beverage sampling and cozy fires to keep you warm.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
