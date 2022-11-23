6 Christmas Markets Around Toronto That Are So Magical They'll Take You To Europe
No plane ticket needed. 🎄
If you're dreaming of the snowy streets of Europe this holiday season, then you'll want to check out these enchanting Christmas markets around Toronto.
With twinkling lights and dreamy decor, these events will whisk you away to another world, and you can imagine you've gone on a mini Christmas vacation.
Christkindl Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 1 to 4, 2022
Address: 200 King St. W., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting market is "straight out of a European Christmas storybook," and it will whisk you away to Germany. There are over 75 vendors to shop from, as well as a glistening ice rink and tasty treats.
Friday Harbour Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 25 to December 23, 2022
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: This harbour is transforming into a twinkling, Euoprean-style Christmas market for the holidays. From waterfront vendors to cozy lounges and boozy drinks, it's a magical spot to visit.
The Distillery Winter Village
Price: $11 per adult
When: November 17 to December 31, 2022
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The holiday season isn't complete without a trip to this iconic Toronto Christmas market. The Distillery Winter Village has all those European feels and was recently named one of the best Christmas markets in the world.
Christmas Land at Niemi's
Price: $19.99 per adult for Christmas Land
When: Until December 22, 2022
Address: 18463 Ontario 48, East Gwillimbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into the North Pole at this magical Christmas Land. The farm has transformed into a holiday dream with Polar Express rides and a Scandinavian-style market.
Niagara Falls Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: Select days until December 18, 2022
Address: 4605 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring vendors, live music, and interactive displays, this holiday market will put you in the Christmas spirit. You can even visit the Grinch and ride on glowing seesaws.
St. Jacobs Market District Holiday Night Market
Price: $8 + per ticket
When: December 2, 2022
Address: 878 Weber St. N., St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: This holiday night market is full of charm, and you can browse from a variety of local vendors and enjoy delicious treats. There will be beverage sampling and cozy fires to keep you warm.
