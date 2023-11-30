An Enchanting Pop-Up In Toronto's Yorkville Has Frosted Christmas Trees & A Hot Chocolate Bar
Dress in your favourite cottage core outfits.
Park Hyatt's Holiday Bothy is Toronto's newest holiday pop-up, but rather than a lot of Christmas music and ornaments all around the space, this one leans more on the cottage core vibes.
Toronto is filled with many Christmas events, so it might be hard to keep up, but if you were looking to mix and match and try different kinds of events, heading to the Park Hyatt is quite the experience.
Leather couches and wooden stooles at the Bothy in the Park Hyatt.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The event is called a "bothy," which is a Scottish word for a small hut or cottage, and this place is seriously giving that vibe.
The pop-up is decorated with the most aesthetic frosted Christmas trees, cozy leather couches, beautiful rugs, fireplaces, and many other wintry pieces of decor.
From November 24th, 2023, to January 1st, 2024, Thursday through Sunday, you can head to the Park Hyatt in Toronto and step into a magical wintry forest, without the cold.The Christmas pop-up has so many things that are worth checking out. Firstly, they have a hot chocolate bar where you can fill your mug and top it off with all your favourite treats. From whipped cream to caramel sauce, marshmallows, chocolate chips, cinnamon sticks and more — your favourite hot chocolate awaits you.
Hot chocolate bar at Bothy in the Park Hyatt in Toronto.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Also, the food is divine and the Lobster Poutine is not something to miss out on. Even though poutine might not be everyone's favourite Canadian dish, Bothy's elevated version takes it to new levels. The fries are warm and crispy, the cheese curd is melted and stringy and the gravy sauce is not too dense nor too aromatic — It complements the lobster in the dish very well.
Lobster poutine at the Park Hyatt.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Other food items worth trying include the Crispy Truffle Grilled Cheese, Scallop Crudo, Caesar Salad and Gingerbread Eggnog Cookie Sandwiches.
"We have created an exceptionally inviting space that just feels warm and festive. We also have some incredible partners lined up we're excited to feature over the duration of the pop-up," said Jason Bossenberry, Director of Sales & Marketing at Park Hyatt Toronto, in a press release.
Additionally, the drink menu is filled with delicious and festive beverages that are mixed to perfection.
The Alpine Lights should be your first drink order if you're looking for something different. The purple cocktail shimmers and glitters like a diamond in a glass. It makes for a perfect picture, especially with the cute background. The beverage is made with Hendrick's Gin, St-Germain, rosemary, red currant and fresh citrus.
A sparkly purple cocktail at the Park Hyatt in Toronto with a Christmas tree in the background. Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
There are other festive cocktails to choose from, like the Where is Santa? and Pumpkin Nog, so be prepared to try a few drinks to get a complete sense of the experience.
The pop-up is quite lively with a DJ to bring the mood up, and the lit-up spaces make for a vibrant environment.
Bothy at the Park Hyatt
A person posing for a picture at Bothy in the Park Hyatt.
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 4 Avenue Rd., Toronto
When: November 24, 2023, to January 1, 2024
Why You Need To Go: To dress up in your favourite cottage-core outfit and fully immerse yourself in a European winter getaway while enjoying truffle grilled cheese, lobster poutine and classy beverages.